As of Friday, Aug. 21, Wilkin County has 41 cumulative cases, an increase of two from yesterday, and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 233 cases and four deaths, Clay County has 812 cases and 40 deaths, and Traverse County has 21 cases and no deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 68,133 positive cases, an increase of 835 from Thursday. Of those who tested positive, 60,920 no longer needing to be isolated, leaving 7,213 still with COVID-19. There was an increase of eight deaths from yesterday.
There are currently 296 hospitalizations and 136 of those are in critical care. The state has seen a total of 6,064 hospitalized cases to date.
Minnesota has tested approximately 1.34 million people for COVID-19.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 44 1
Anoka 4,229 116
Becker 171 1
Beltrami 287 1
Benton 346 3
Big Stone 30 0
Blue Earth 1,034 5
Brown 103 2
Carlton 165 1
Carver 999 4
Cass 88 3
Chippewa 127 1
Chisago 247 1
Clay 812 40
Clearwater 15 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 194 0
Crow Wing 279 15
Dakota 5,118 109
Dodge 144 0
Douglas 149 1
Faribault 98 0
Fillmore 78 0
Freeborn 383 1
Goodhue 233 9
Grant 55 4
Hennepin 21,270 862
Houston 65 0
Hubbard 40 0
Isanti 160 0
Itasca 155 12
Jackson 88 0
Kanabec 49 4
Kandiyohi 759 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 85 3
Lac qui Parle 11 0
Lake 25 0
Lake of the Woods 7 0
Le Sueur 302 2
Lincoln 62 0
Lyon 437 3
Mahnomen 32 1
Marshall 30 0
Martin 216 6
McLeod 293 1
Meeker 91 2
Mille Lacs 83 3
Morrison 104 1
Mower 1,147 3
Murray 133 1
Nicollet 402 14
Nobles 1,812 11
Norman 43 0
Olmsted 1,890 24
Otter Tail 233 4
Pennington 74 1
Pine 136 0
Pipestone 170 9
Polk 172 4
Pope 55 0
Ramsey 8,412 282
Red Lake 27 0
Redwood 45 0
Renville 70 5
Rice 1,110 8
Rock 95 0
Roseau 58 0
Scott 1,805 27
Sherburne 809 11
Sibley 101 2
St. Louis 725 21
Stearns 3,048 21
Steele 384 2
Stevens 23 0
Swift 58 1
Todd 439 2
Traverse 21 0
Wabasha 107 0
Wadena 34 0
Waseca 202 1
Washington 2,521 51
Watonwan 396 3
Wilkin 43 3
Winona 294 17
Wright 1,043 6
Yellow Medicine 59 0
Unknown/missing 136 0
The county information provided is limited to county, cases, deaths and care facilities exposed. As of now, they have not provided the details of recovered cases per county.
For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's situation update website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.