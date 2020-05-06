As of Wednesday, May 6, Wilkin County has 11 cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 19 cases and no deaths, Clay County, there are 215 cases and 14 deaths and Traverse County has two cases with no deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 8,579 positive cases with 5,005 no longer needing to be isolated and 485 deaths, 391 of those deaths resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Of those positive cases, 1,146 health care workers. There are currently 443 hospitalizations and 180 in critical care.
Minnesota has tested approximately 93,232 people for the virus. Of those tests, the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 13,738 tests and there have been approximately 79,494 from external labs.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 1 0
Anoka 382 24
Becker 16 0
Beltrami 6 0
Benton 59 1
Big Stone 2 0
Blue Earth 53 0
Brown 9 1
Carlton 61 0
Carver 51 0
Cass 7 0
Chippewa 4 0
Chisago 14 1
Clay 215 14
Clearwater 2 0
Cottonwood 42 0
Crow Wing 21 1
Dakota 292 12
Dodge 21 0
Douglas 12 0
Faribault 8 0
Fillmore 12 1
Freeborn 38 0
Goodhue 23 0
Grant 1 0
Hennepin 2,764 325
Houston 1 0
Isanti 7 0
Itasca 24 0
Jackson 25 0
Kanabec 2 0
Kandiyohi 211 1
Kittson 1 0
Koochiching 1 0
Lac qui Parle 2 0
Le Sueur 26 0
Lincoln 3 0
Lyon 11 0
Mahnomen 2 1
Marshall 7 0
Martin 111 4
McLeod 6 0
Meeker 18 0
Mille Lacs 5 1
Morrison 9 0
Mower 35 0
Murray 20 0
Nicollet 17 2
Nobles 1,082 2
Norman 9 0
Olmsted 322 8
Otter Tail 19 0
Pennington 1 0
Pine 61 0
Pipestone 4 0
Polk 43 0
Pope 1 0
Ramsey 656 38
Red Lake 1 0
Redwood 3 0
Renville 6 0
Rice 30 1
Rock 18 0
Roseau 1 0
Scott 90 1
Sherburne 80 1
Sibley 2 0
St. Louis 86 11
Stearns 975 3
Steele 29 0
Swift 2 0
Todd 18 0
Traverse 2 0
Wabasha 10 0
Wadena 3 0
Waseca 7 0
Washington 181 12
Watonwan 15 0
Wilkin 11 3
Winona 68 15
Wright 69 1
Yellow Medicine 3 0
Unknown/missing 11 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.