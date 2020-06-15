Over the weekend Wilkin County COVID-19 cases increased by three individuals contracting the virus.
As of Monday, June 15, Wilkin County has 15 cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 83 cases and one death, Clay County has 506 cases and 36 deaths, and Traverse County has five cases and no deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 30,693 positive cases, an increase of 230 from Sunday. Of those Minnesotans who have confirmed with the virus, 26,609 have recovered and no longer require isolation.
The state has experienced a total of 1,304 virus-related deaths, increase of six deaths from Sunday. Of those individuals, 1,034 individuals have resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Minnesota has tested approximately 422,922 people for the virus as of Monday.
The county information provided is limited to county, cases, deaths and care facilities exposed. As of now, they have not provided the details of recovered cases or individual's details in the county.
County, Cases, Deaths
Aitkin 13 0
Anoka 1,760 90
Becker 50 0
Beltrami 23 0
Benton 193 3
Big Stone 13 0
Blue Earth 163 2
Brown 19 2
Carlton 80 0
Carver 271 2
Cass 11 2
Chippewa 56 1
Chisago 80 1
Clay 506 36
Clearwater 5 0
Cook 1 0
Cottonwood 110 0
Crow Wing 90 9
Dakota 1,730 74
Dodge 59 0
Douglas 48 0
Faribault 27 0
Fillmore 20 1
Freeborn 220 0
Goodhue 94 7
Grant 6 0
Hennepin 10,281 720
Houston 5 0
Hubbard 5 0
Isanti 50 0
Itasca 59 12
Jackson 48 0
Kanabec 13 1
Kandiyohi 546 1
Kittson 1 0
Koochiching 9 0
Lac qui Parle 3 0
Lake 1 0
Lake of the Woods 0 0
Le Sueur 52 1
Lincoln 6 0
Lyon 214 2
McLeod 54 0
Mahnomen 6 1
Marshall 12 0
Martin 143 5
Meeker 50 1
Mille Lacs 28 1
Morrison 54 1
Mower 651 2
Murray 43 0
Nicollet 95 11
Nobles 1,620 6
Norman 17 0
Olmsted 778 12
Otter Tail 83 1
Pennington 51 0
Pine 96 0
Pipestone 14 0
Polk 67 2
Pope 10 0
Ramsey 3,992 190
Red Lake 4 0
Redwood 10 0
Renville 12 0
Rice 694 3
Rock 25 0
Roseau 6 0
St. Louis 123 14
Scott 536 4
Sherburne 267 2
Sibley 25 2
Stearns 2,108 19
Steele 175 0
Stevens 1 0
Swift 20 1
Todd 373 2
Traverse 5 0
Wabasha 21 0
Wadena 10 0
Waseca 33 0
Washington 799 37
Watonwan 98 0
Wilkin 15 3
Winona 84 15
Wright 378 2
Yellow Medicine 10 0
Unknown/missing 56 0
