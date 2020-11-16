Wilkin County COVID-19 cases increased by 36 over weekend

Wilkin County COVID-19 cases increased from a total of 230 on Friday, Nov. 13 to a total of 266 on Monday, Nov. 16. The total number of deaths still remains at four in the county.
Minnesota’s total cases skyrocketed, with the two largest daily increases happening over the weekend. The state had 231,018 total cases as of Nov. 16, a 16,262 increase from Nov. 13. There were 51,404 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. The state death toll reached 2,917, with 12 newly reported deaths on Nov. 13.
Hospitalizations in the state have also been increasing, putting stress on hospitals and staff, particularly in metro areas. The Northeast, Central, Metro and Southeast regions of the state have over 85 percent of their critical care beds in use. In the West Central region, which includes Wilkin County, 60 percent were in use.
Since Oct. 26, over 100 people have been hospitalized every day due to COVID-19. Over 200 people were hospitalized each day from Nov. 9-12.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz instated new restrictions on Friday, Nov. 13, amid the surging cases. Walz also extended his peacetime emergency on Nov. 12, which generated backlash from local politicians.
“COVID-19 is taking a deadly toll on our communities and putting a strain on our health care system,” Walz said. “As cases rise throughout the Midwest, it’s more important than ever that we have access to tools to fight this pandemic and protect Minnesotans’ health and well-being.”
Minnesota State Sen. Torrey Westrom said families and small businesses are struggling, and have very little left in their savings, if any at all, during senate floor comments on Nov. 13. Westrom criticized Walz for extending his executive order, and said the three branches of government should have equal power and say in decisions.
“I do not believe we should continue supporting a governor that continues to abuse the emergency powers for a ninth month in a row,” Wetsrom said. “When will this end?”
Forty-eight states in the U.S. are still in a state of emergency, and Walz extended his peacetime emergency amid a 10 percent case positivity rate, two times the level at which the virus is considered controllable.
U.S. Representative-elect Michelle Fischbach spoke out against Walz’s updated list of restrictions, which he announced Tuesday, Nov. 10. Fischbach said the state cannot continue to apply a one-size-fits-all approach to the entire state.
"It is disappointing that once again, Governor Walz made unilateral decisions that will have a disastrous impact on small businesses and Minnesota families,” Fishbach said in a release. “After months of shutdowns and mandates, which have forced many restaurants and bars to close, this new move by Walz is guaranteed to deal an additional blow to this important industry.”
Walz said he is proposing $10 million in additional funding for businesses that have already applied for COVID-19 relief to mitigate financial duress as a result of the new restrictions.
The restrictions, which applied across the state on Friday, required restaurants and bars to close at 10 p.m. Establishments must also remain at half capacity, with a cap at 150 people.
The restrictions followed a finding from the Minnesota Department of Health that 71 percent of the recent outbreaks started from a social setting like private gatherings, restaurants and bars.
Although the regions hit hardest are to the east of the state, the west is slowly catching up in severity. For instance, the positive case rate in Wilkin County rose from 5-7 percent to 10-15 percent between Sept. 27 to Oct. 17. All but 10 counties in the state had at least 25 cases in a week by Oct. 31. This includes nearly every county in the Northwest, West Central and Southwest regions of the state.
“The situation in Minnesota is incredibly serious,” Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “We need to be able to respond quickly to rapidly-evolving circumstances so that we can keep Minnesotans safe and save lives. We are all in this together.”
