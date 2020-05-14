Wilkin County Fair canceled due to COVID-19

For the first time in over 100 years, the Wilkin County Fair, which was planned to be held this summer, has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The year 2020 will have no princess pageant, demolition derby, horse pony pull, carnival rides, 4-H entries or mini-donuts because of the outbreak of COVID-19.
“It was a heartfelt decision to cancel this fair,” Fair Board President Stephanie Miranowski said. “This was not an easy decision to make but we believe we have made the right one.”
“We feel bad for our 4-H kids, our exhibitors, those people who bring things into the fair. It’s our community that makes our fair and without that community support, we would not be able to put this on. Due to their (the participants') own policies of social distancing and keeping people apart in one area.”
Miranowski explained that the decision to cancel included considering the social distancing policies of the exhibitors and other fair participants.
After the fair’s executive board held a Zoom meeting on Monday, May 12, it was unanimously voted to cancel the 2020 Wilkin County Fair. The board decided that this was primarily for the health and safety of the community, guests, volunteers, vendors and exhibitors.
“Our first priority is safety. We don’t want to to be responsible for spreading anything with this COVID-19. We don’t want the risk. The safety factor is probably paramount in this,” Miranowski said.
The last time the Wilkin County Fair had been canceled was in 1918 because of the Spanish flu pandemic. In fact, the fair even managed to be held during the flood of 1997. Miranowski joked that “it takes only a pandemic to stop us.”
The board was given five pages of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for how to hold a fair. Given the restrictions of social distancing, cleaning, out of state travel and large group gatherings, it was unfeasible for the fair to be held.
“It is a lot of work to put on this fair and it is very difficult for fairs to try and sanitize and do social distancing. It's almost impossible,” Miranowski said. “With the CDC guidelines they put on us to have the function, it was impossible. We just couldn’t meet all of those requirements and we don’t have that kind of volunteerism.”
While the fair board is upset regarding the cancellation, they are not giving up. Instead, they are hoping to make next year's fair even better.
“We certainly are coming up with things we can do to make next year’s fair be even better. A lot of the people we had contracts with have agreed to come back next year so we aren’t losing a lot of the things we had. And there may be even more exciting things coming up. We are very hopeful that things will be even better for next year.”
