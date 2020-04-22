As of Wednesday, April 22, Wilkin County has 8 active cases and 2 COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail there are 6 cases and no deaths and in Clay County there are 79 cases and 3 death.
Minnesota has a total of 2,721 positive cases with 1,317 no longer needing to be isolated and 179 deaths. There are currently 240 hospitalizations and 107 in critical care. Fifty-one percent are female and 49 percent are male.
Minnesota has tested approximately 49,344 people for the virus. The Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 10,508 tests and there have been approximately 38,836 from external labs.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 1, 0
Anoka 105, 2
Becker 2, 0
Beltrami 6, 0
Benton 4, 0
Big Stone 1, 0
Blue Earth 26, 0
Brown 8, 1
Carlton 38, 0
Carver 15, 0
Cass 4, 0
Chippewa 1, 0
Chisago 7, 1
Clay 79, 3
Clearwater 2, 0
Cottonwood 6, 0
Crow Wing 20, 0
Dakota 130, 6
Dodge 18, 0
Douglas 2, 0
Faribault 4, 0
Fillmore 11, 0
Freeborn 33, 0
Goodhue 19, 0
Hennepin 1,073, 113
Houston 1, 0
Isanti 6, 0
Itasca 2, 0
Jackson 3, 0
Kandiyohi 3, 0
Kittson 1, 0
Koochiching 1, 0
Lac qui Parle 1,0
Le Sueur 22, 0
Lincoln 2, 0
Lyon 6, 0
Mahnomen 1, 0
Marshall 1, 0
Martin 41, 4
McLeod 3, 0
Meeker 3, 0
Mille Lacs 1, 1
Morrison 1, 0
Mower 27, 0
Murray 3, 0
Nicollet 8, 2
Nobles 126, 1
Norman 6, 0
Olmsted 204, 4
Otter Tail 6, 0
Pennington 1, 0
Pine 15, 0
Pipestone 2, 0
Polk 17, 0
Ramsey 219, 11
Red Lake 1, 0
Redwood 1, 0
Renville 3, 0
Rice 7, 1
Rock 5, 0
Roseau 1, 0
Scott 28, 1
Sherburne 13, 0
Sibley 1, 0
St. Louis 54 ,10
Stearns 20, 0
Steele 10 0
Swift 1, 0
Todd 3, 0
Traverse 2, 0
Wabasha 8, 0
Waseca 3, 0
Washington 100, 5
Watonwan 4, 0
Wilkin 10, 2
Winona 61, 10
Wright 30, 1
Yellow Medicine 3, 0
