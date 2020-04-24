As of Friday, April 24, Wilkin County has 9 active cases and 2 COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are six cases and no deaths and in Clay County there are 100 cases and four deaths.

Minnesota has a total of 3,185 positive cases with 1,594 no longer needing to be isolated and 221 deaths. There are currently 278 hospitalizations and 111 in critical care. Fifty percent are female and 49 percent are male, 1 percent being unknown/missing.

Minnesota has tested approximately 53,787 people for the virus. Of those tests, the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 10,954 tests and there have been approximately 42,833 from external labs. 

County, cases, deaths

Aitkin 1 0

Anoka 142 3

Becker 2 0

Beltrami 6 0

Benton 4 0

Big Stone 1 0

Blue Earth 27 0

Brown 8 1

Carlton 46 0

Carver 15 0

Cass 5 0

Chippewa 1 0

Chisago 7 1

Clay 100 4

Clearwater 2 0

Cottonwood 6 0

Crow Wing 20 0

Dakota 136 6

Dodge 18 0

Douglas 2 0

Faribault 4 0

Fillmore 12 1

Freeborn 33 0

Goodhue 19 0

Hennepin 1,200 138

Houston 1 0

Isanti 6 0

Itasca 2 0

Jackson 6 0

Kandiyohi 12 0

Kittson 1 0

Koochiching 1 0

Lac qui Parle 1 0

Le Sueur 22 0

Lincoln 2 0

Lyon 6 0

Mahnomen 1 0

Marshall 1 0

Martin 41 4

McLeod 3 0

Meeker 3 0

Mille Lacs 1 1

Morrison 1 0

Mower 28 0

Murray 5 0

Nicollet 8 2

Nobles 258 1

Norman 7 0

Olmsted 219 6

Otter Tail 6 0

Pennington 1 0

Pine 43 0

Pipestone 2 0

Polk 19 0

Ramsey 247 18

Red Lake 1 0

Redwood 1 0

Renville 3 0

Rice 9 1

Rock 5 0

Roseau 1 0

Scott 30 1

Sherburne 15 0

Sibley 1 0

St. Louis 59 10

Stearns 33 0

Steele 11 0

Swift 1 0

Todd 3 0

Traverse 2 0

Wabasha 8 0

Waseca 3 0

Washington 107 7

Watonwan 5 0

Wilkin 11 2

Winona 64 13

Wright 32 1

Yellow Medicine 3 0

