As of Monday, April 20, Wilkin County has seven active cases and two COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail there are 6 cases and no deaths and in Clay County there are 62 cases and 3 death.
Minnesota has a total of 2,470 positive cases with 1,202 no longer needing to be isolated and 143 deaths. There are currently 237 current hospitalizations and 126 in critical care. Fifty-two percent of cases are female and 48 percent are male.
Minnesota has tested approximately 46,850 people for the virus. The Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 10,170 tests and there have been approximately 36,680 from external labs.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 1, 0
Anoka 95, 2
Becker 1, 0
Beltrami 5, 0
Benton 4, 0
Big Stone 1, 0
Blue Earth 24 0
Brown 7, 1
Carlton 37, 0
Carver 14, 0
Cass 4, 0
Chippewa 1, 0
Chisago 7, 1
Clay 62, 3
Clearwater 3, 0
Cottonwood 6, 0
Crow Wing 20, 0
Dakota 124, 6
Dodge 18, 0
Douglas 2, 0
Faribault 4, 0
Fillmore 11, 0
Freeborn 33, 0
Goodhue 19, 0
Hennepin 975, 80
Houston 1, 0
Isanti 6, 0
Itasca 2, 0
Jackson 2, 0
Kandiyohi 3, 0
Kittson 1, 0
Koochiching 1, 0
Lac qui Parle 1 0
Le Sueur 22, 0
Lincoln 2, 0
Lyon 5, 0
Mahnomen 1, 0
Marshall 1, 0
Martin 41, 4
McLeod 3, 0
Meeker 3, 0
Mille Lacs 1, 1
Morrison 1, 0
Mower 26, 0
Murray 3, 0
Nicollet 7, 2
Nobles 76, 0
Norman 5, 0
Olmsted 197, 4
Otter Tail 6, 0
Pine 11, 0
Pipestone 2, 0
Polk 3, 0
Ramsey 202, 10
Red Lake 2, 0
Redwood 1, 0
Renville 3, 0
Rice 7, 1
Rock 4, 0
Roseau 1, 0
Scott 27, 1
Sherburne 13, 0
Sibley 1, 0
St. Louis 52, 10
Stearns 17, 0
Steele 9, 0
Swift 1, 0
Todd 3, 0
Traverse 2, 0
Wabasha 8, 0
Waseca 3, 0
Washington 97, 4
Watonwan 4, 0
Wilkin 9, 2
Winona 61, 10
Wright 25, 1
Yellow Medicine 3, 0
