As of Tuesday, April 21, Wilkin County remains with 7 active cases and 2 COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail County there are 6 cases and no deaths and in Clay County there are 68 cases and 3 death.
Minnesota has a total of 2,567 positive cases with 1,254 no longer needing to be isolated and 160 deaths. There are currently 237 hospitalizations and 117 in critical care. Fifty-one percent cases are female and 49 percent male.
Minnesota has tested approximately 47,697 people for the virus. The Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 10,294 tests and there have been approximately 37,403 from external labs.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 1, 0
Anoka 97, 2
Becker 1, 0
Beltrami 5, 0
Benton 4, 0
Big Stone 1 0
Blue Earth 24, 0
Brown 8, 1
Carlton 37, 0
Carver 14, 0
Cass 4, 0
Chippewa 1, 0
Chisago 7, 1
Clay 68, 3
Clearwater 3, 0
Cottonwood 6, 0
Crow Wing 20, 0
Dakota 127, 6
Dodge 18, 0
Douglas 2, 0
Faribault 4, 0
Fillmore 11, 0
Freeborn 33, 0
Goodhue 19, 0
Hennepin 1,013, 95
Houston 1, 0
Isanti 6, 0
Itasca 2, 0
Jackson 2, 0
Kandiyohi 3, 0
Kittson 1, 0
Koochiching 1, 0
Lac qui Parle 1, 0
Le Sueur 22, 0
Lincoln 2, 0
Lyon 5, 0
Mahnomen 1, 0
Marshall 1, 0
Martin 41, 4
McLeod 3, 0
Meeker 3, 0
Mille Lacs 1, 1
Morrison 1, 0
Mower 26, 0
Murray 3, 0
Nicollet 7, 2
Nobles 101, 0
Norman 5, 0
Olmsted 198, 4
Otter Tail 6 0
Pennington 1 0
Pine 12, 0
Pipestone 2, 0
Polk 4, 0
Ramsey 215 ,11
Red Lake 1, 0
Redwood 1, 0
Renville 3, 0
Rice 7, 1
Rock 5, 0
Roseau 1, 0
Scott 27, 1
Sherburne 13, 0
Sibley 1, 0
St. Louis 53, 10
Stearns 18, 0
Steele 9, 0
Swift 1, 0
Todd 3, 0
Traverse 2, 0
Wabasha 8, 0
Waseca 3, 0
Washington 98, 5
Watonwan 4, 0
Wilkin 9, 2
Winona 61, 10
Wright 27, 1
Yellow Medicine 3, 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.