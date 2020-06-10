As of Wednesday, June 10, Wilkin County has 12 accumulative cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 78 cases and one death, Clay County has 490 cases and 31 deaths and Traverse County has five cases and no deaths to date.
Minnesota has a total of 28,869 positive cases with 24,675 no longer requiring isolation, and 1,236 deaths as of Wednesday. There are currently 427 hospitalizations and 193 in critical care. Nearly 3,490 cases have required hospitalizations to date.
Minnesota has tested approximately 369,795 people for the virus.
The Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 situation update website and dashboard include the total Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus and how many are no longer required to isolate, which includes those who have died.
The county information provided is limited to county, cases, deaths and care facilities exposed. As of now, they have not provided the details of recovered cases per county.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 13 0
Anoka 1,654 87
Becker 45 0
Beltrami 21 0
Benton 190 3
Big Stone 13 0
Blue Earth 154 1
Brown 17 2
Carlton 78 0
Carver 261 2
Cass 11 2
Chippewa 54 1
Chisago 73 1
Clay 490 31
Clearwater 3 0
Cook 0 0
Cottonwood 94 0
Crow Wing 87 9
Dakota 1,572 71
Dodge 55 0
Douglas 48 0
Faribault 25 0
Fillmore 20 1
Freeborn 197 0
Goodhue 86 7
Grant 6 0
Hennepin 9,674 693
Houston 5 0
Hubbard 5 0
Isanti 44 0
Itasca 58 12
Jackson 43 0
Kanabec 12 1
Kandiyohi 534 1
Kittson 1 0
Koochiching 9 0
Lac qui Parle 3 0
Lake 1 0
Lake of the Woods 0 0
Le Sueur 50 1
Lincoln 6 0
Lyon 158 2
McLeod 46 0
Mahnomen 6 1
Marshall 12 0
Martin 143 5
Meeker 47 1
Mille Lacs 24 1
Morrison 52 0
Mower 574 2
Murray 41 0
Nicollet 93 11
Nobles 1,599 6
Norman 16 0
Olmsted 740 12
Otter Tail 78 1
Pennington 37 0
Pine 94 0
Pipestone 14 0
Polk 67 2
Pope 10 0
Ramsey 3,680 167
Red Lake 4 0
Redwood 8 0
Renville 8 0
Rice 594 3
Rock 23 0
Roseau 5 0
St. Louis 119 14
Scott 504 3
Sherburne 260 2
Sibley 25 1
Stearns 2,081 17
Steele 173 0
Stevens 1 0
Swift 19 1
Todd 364 2
Traverse 5 0
Wabasha 20 0
Wadena 10 0
Waseca 32 0
Washington 735 36
Watonwan 86 0
Wilkin 12 3
Winona 86 15
Wright 362 2
Yellow Medicine 8 0
Unknown/missing 82 0
