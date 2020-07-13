As of Monday, July 13, Wilkin County has 22 cumulative cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 115 cases and one death, Clay County has 620 cases and 38 deaths, and Traverse County has seven cases and no deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 42,772 positive cases, an increase of 499 from the weekend. Of those who tested positive, 37,199 no longer needing to be isolated, leaving 5,573 still with COVID-19. There was an increase of two deaths over the weekend. A total of 1,504 have died with the virus and 1,172 have resided in long-term care facilities.
There are currently 247 hospitalizations and 114 of those are in critical care. The state has seen a total of 4,424 hospitalized cases.
Minnesota has tested approximately 768,989 people for COVID-19.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 16 0
Anoka 2,458 111
Becker 68 0
Beltrami 55 0
Benton 242 3
Big Stone 18 0
Blue Earth 586 2
Brown 49 2
Carlton 94 0
Carver 500 2
Cass 20 2
Chippewa 81 1
Chisago 111 1
Clay 620 38
Clearwater 15 0
Cook 1 0
Cottonwood 142 0
Crow Wing 115 12
Dakota 2,753 96
Dodge 99 0
Douglas 74 0
Faribault 61 0
Fillmore 36 0
Freeborn 314 0
Goodhue 142 8
Grant 32 0
Hennepin 13,697 791
Houston 32 0
Hubbard 10 0
Isanti 83 0
Itasca 76 12
Jackson 58 0
Kanabec 18 1
Kandiyohi 595 1
Kittson 2 0
Koochiching 22 1
Lac qui Parle 5 0
Lake 9 0
Lake of the Woods 0 0
Le Sueur 136 1
Lincoln 25 0
Lyon 351 2
McLeod 103 0
Mahnomen 13 1
Marshall 16 0
Martin 175 5
Meeker 66 1
Mille Lacs 41 2
Morrison 69 1
Mower 987 2
Murray 83 0
Nicollet 207 12
Nobles 1,694 6
Norman 21 0
Olmsted 1,302 20
Otter Tail 115 1
Pennington 54 0
Pine 115 0
Pipestone 86 4
Polk 90 3
Pope 13 0
Ramsey 5,313 234
Red Lake 5 0
Redwood 25 0
Renville 37 3
Rice 892 8
Rock 35 0
Roseau 28 0
St. Louis 238 16
Scott 899 4
Sherburne 372 5
Sibley 57 2
Stearns 2,536 19
Steele 250 1
Stevens 11 0
Swift 35 1
Todd 404 2
Traverse 7 0
Wabasha 43 0
Wadena 18 0
Waseca 80 0
Washington 1,306 41
Watonwan 272 0
Wilkin 22 3
Winona 150 15
Wright 547 5
Yellow Medicine 31 0
Unknown/missing 88 0
The county information provided is limited to county, cases, deaths and care facilities exposed. As of now, they have not provided the details of recovered cases per county.
