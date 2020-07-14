As of Tuesday, July 14, Wilkin County has 23 cumulative cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 121 cases and one death, Clay County has 627 cases and 38 deaths, and Traverse County has eight cases and no deaths. 

Minnesota has a total of 43,170 positive cases, an increase of 403 from Monday. Of those who tested positive, 37,749 no longer needing to be isolated, leaving 5,358 still with COVID-19. There was an increase of six deaths since Monday. A total of 1,510 have died with the virus and 1,175 of those individuals have resided in long-term care facilities. 

There are currently 236 hospitalizations and 107 of those are in critical care. The state has seen a total of 4,452 hospitalized cases. 

Minnesota has tested approximately 777,614 people for COVID-19. 

County, cases, deaths

Aitkin 17 0

Anoka 2,477 114

Becker 69 0

Beltrami 58 0

Benton 243 3

Big Stone 18 0

Blue Earth 600 2

Brown 51 2

Carlton 96 0

Carver 509 2

Cass 21 2

Chippewa 82 1

Chisago 112 1

Clay 627 38

Clearwater 14 0

Cook 1 0

Cottonwood 142 0

Crow Wing 116 12

Dakota 2,781 96

Dodge 100 0

Douglas 75 0

Faribault 64 0

Fillmore 38 0

Freeborn 316 0

Goodhue 142 8

Grant 31 0

Hennepin 13,790 791

Houston 32 0

Hubbard 11 0

Isanti 84 0

Itasca 76 12

Jackson 58 0

Kanabec 18 1

Kandiyohi 595 1

Kittson 2 0

Koochiching 24 1

Lac qui Parle 6 0

Lake 9 0

Lake of the Woods 0 0

Le Sueur 142 1

Lincoln 32 0

Lyon 359 2

McLeod 102 0

Mahnomen 13 1

Marshall 16 0

Martin 176 5

Meeker 66 1

Mille Lacs 40 2

Morrison 70 1

Mower 990 2

Murray 85 0

Nicollet 212 12

Nobles 1,697 6

Norman 21 0

Olmsted 1,319 20

Otter Tail 121 1

Pennington 54 0

Pine 114 0

Pipestone 90 4

Polk 89 3

Pope 14 0

Ramsey 5,357 237

Red Lake 5 0

Redwood 25 0

Renville 37 3

Rice 895 8

Rock 35 0

Roseau 30 0

St. Louis 241 16

Scott 923 4

Sherburne 371 5

Sibley 58 2

Stearns 2,549 19

Steele 266 1

Stevens 11 0

Swift 35 1

Todd 404 2

Traverse 8 0

Wabasha 44 0

Wadena 18 0

Waseca 80 0

Washington 1,324 41

Watonwan 272 0

Wilkin 23 3

Winona 153 15

Wright 555 5

Yellow Medicine 32 0

Unknown/missing 92 0

 The county information provided is limited to county, cases, deaths and care facilities exposed. As of now, they have not provided the details of recovered cases per county.

For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's situation update website or the dashboard.



