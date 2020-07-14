As of Tuesday, July 14, Wilkin County has 23 cumulative cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 121 cases and one death, Clay County has 627 cases and 38 deaths, and Traverse County has eight cases and no deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 43,170 positive cases, an increase of 403 from Monday. Of those who tested positive, 37,749 no longer needing to be isolated, leaving 5,358 still with COVID-19. There was an increase of six deaths since Monday. A total of 1,510 have died with the virus and 1,175 of those individuals have resided in long-term care facilities.
There are currently 236 hospitalizations and 107 of those are in critical care. The state has seen a total of 4,452 hospitalized cases.
Minnesota has tested approximately 777,614 people for COVID-19.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 17 0
Anoka 2,477 114
Becker 69 0
Beltrami 58 0
Benton 243 3
Big Stone 18 0
Blue Earth 600 2
Brown 51 2
Carlton 96 0
Carver 509 2
Cass 21 2
Chippewa 82 1
Chisago 112 1
Clay 627 38
Clearwater 14 0
Cook 1 0
Cottonwood 142 0
Crow Wing 116 12
Dakota 2,781 96
Dodge 100 0
Douglas 75 0
Faribault 64 0
Fillmore 38 0
Freeborn 316 0
Goodhue 142 8
Grant 31 0
Hennepin 13,790 791
Houston 32 0
Hubbard 11 0
Isanti 84 0
Itasca 76 12
Jackson 58 0
Kanabec 18 1
Kandiyohi 595 1
Kittson 2 0
Koochiching 24 1
Lac qui Parle 6 0
Lake 9 0
Lake of the Woods 0 0
Le Sueur 142 1
Lincoln 32 0
Lyon 359 2
McLeod 102 0
Mahnomen 13 1
Marshall 16 0
Martin 176 5
Meeker 66 1
Mille Lacs 40 2
Morrison 70 1
Mower 990 2
Murray 85 0
Nicollet 212 12
Nobles 1,697 6
Norman 21 0
Olmsted 1,319 20
Otter Tail 121 1
Pennington 54 0
Pine 114 0
Pipestone 90 4
Polk 89 3
Pope 14 0
Ramsey 5,357 237
Red Lake 5 0
Redwood 25 0
Renville 37 3
Rice 895 8
Rock 35 0
Roseau 30 0
St. Louis 241 16
Scott 923 4
Sherburne 371 5
Sibley 58 2
Stearns 2,549 19
Steele 266 1
Stevens 11 0
Swift 35 1
Todd 404 2
Traverse 8 0
Wabasha 44 0
Wadena 18 0
Waseca 80 0
Washington 1,324 41
Watonwan 272 0
Wilkin 23 3
Winona 153 15
Wright 555 5
Yellow Medicine 32 0
Unknown/missing 92 0
The county information provided is limited to county, cases, deaths and care facilities exposed. As of now, they have not provided the details of recovered cases per county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.