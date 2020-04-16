As of Thursday, April 16, Wilkin County remains at five active cases and two COVID-19 related deaths. Otter Tail remains at four cases and zero deaths. Clay County remains at 43 cases and one COVID-19 related death.
Minnesota has a total of 1,912 positive cases with 1,020 no longer needing isolation and 94 total deaths, up seven deaths from Wednesday. As of Thursday there are 213 patients needing hospitalization and 103 requiring intensive critical care. Of those confirmed, 52 percent are female and 48 percent male.
County, Cases, Deaths
Anoka 79, 0
Becker 1, 0
Beltrami 5, 0
Benton 1, 0
Big Stone 1, 0
Blue Earth 22, 0
Brown 7, 1
Carlton 29, 0
Carver 14, 0
Cass 4, 0
Chisago 7, 1
Clay 43, 1
Clearwater 3, 0
Cottonwood 6 0
Crow Wing 17 0
Dakota 103, 4
Dodge 16, 0
Douglas 1, 0
Faribault 4, 0
Fillmore 10, 0
Freeborn 29, 0
Goodhue 17, 0
Hennepin 706, 52
Houston 1, 0
Isanti 4, 0
Itasca 2, 0
Jackson 1, 0
Kandiyohi 2, 0
Koochiching 1, 0
Lac qui Parle 1, 0
Le Sueur 22, 0
Lincoln 2, 0
Lyon 5, 0
Mahnomen 1, 0
Martin 39, 4
McLeod 2, 0
Meeker 3, 0
Mille Lacs 1, 0
Mower 25, 0
Murray 2, 0
Nicollet 7, 1
Nobles 2, 0
Norman 1, 0
Olmsted 163, 2
Otter Tail 4, 0
Pine 8, 0
Pipestone 1, 0
Polk 2, 0
Ramsey 177, 9
Red Lake 1, 0
Redwood 1, 0
Renville 3, 0
Rice 6, 0
Rock 3, 0
Roseau 1, 0
Scott 20, 1
Sherburne 12, 0
Sibley 1, 0
St. Louis 44, 6
Stearns 11, 0
Steele 9, 0
Swift 1, 0
Todd 2, 0
Traverse 2, 0
Wabasha 7, 0
Waseca 3, 0
Washington 91, 3
Watonwan 4 0
Wilkin 7, 2
Winona 54, 6
Wright 21, 1
Yellow Medicine 3, 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.