As of Friday, June 19, Wilkin County has 20 total confirmed positive cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 83 cases and one death, Clay County has 524 cases and 37 deaths, and Traverse County has five cases and no deaths.
Minnesota reported 362 new cases on Friday, a total of 32,031 positive cases and 27,709 of those have required and no longer require isolation. As of Friday, the state has experienced 1,361 COVID-19 related deaths, leaving 2,961 active cases in the state.
There are currently 339 individuals who are being hospitalized for the virus. Of those, 168 are in critical care.
Minnesota has tested approximately 475,152 people for the virus.
For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 situation update website and online dashboard.
The county information provided is limited to county, cases, deaths and care facilities exposed. As of now, they have not provided the details of recovered cases per county.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 13 0
Anoka 1,836 96
Becker 48 0
Beltrami 23 0
Benton 200 3
Big Stone 14 0
Blue Earth 174 2
Brown 21 2
Carlton 81 0
Carver 287 1
Cass 12 2
Chippewa 64 1
Chisago 82 1
Clay 521 37
Clearwater 6 0
Cook 1 0
Cottonwood 118 0
Crow Wing 92 11
Dakota 1,847 81
Dodge 62 0
Douglas 53 0
Faribault 30 0
Fillmore 21 0
Freeborn 243 0
Goodhue 101 7
Grant 6 0
Hennepin 10,607 740
Houston 7 0
Hubbard 5 0
Isanti 52 0
Itasca 59 12
Jackson 50 0
Kanabec 13 1
Kandiyohi 554 1
Kittson 1 0
Koochiching 9 0
Lac qui Parle 4 0
Lake 4 0
Lake of the Woods 0 0
Le Sueur 54 1
Lincoln 6 0
Lyon 258 2
McLeod 64 0
Mahnomen 6 1
Marshall 12 0
Martin 147 5
Meeker 51 1
Mille Lacs 29 1
Morrison 54 1
Mower 755 2
Murray 47 0
Nicollet 105 12
Nobles 1,628 6
Norman 18 0
Olmsted 846 14
Otter Tail 83 1
Pennington 50 0
Pine 96 0
Pipestone 14 0
Polk 67 2
Pope 10 0
Ramsey 4,180 207
Red Lake 3 0
Redwood 12 0
Renville 12 0
Rice 740 4
Rock 26 0
Roseau 6 0
St. Louis 132 14
Scott 555 4
Sherburne 272 4
Sibley 28 2
Stearns 2,126 19
Steele 183 0
Stevens 2 0
Swift 20 1
Todd 386 2
Traverse 5 0
Wabasha 27 0
Wadena 10 0
Waseca 36 0
Washington 843 37
Watonwan 128 0
Wilkin 20 3
Winona 93 15
Wright 394 2
Yellow Medicine 14 0
Unknown/missing 57 0
