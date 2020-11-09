Wilkin County hits 200 total COVID-19 cases

Wilkin County, Minnesota, reached 200 total COVID-19 cases Monday, Nov. 9, and the state caseload hit record high numbers last week, with Nov. 2 exceeding 5,000 new cases. The county still has a total of four deaths.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced plans to expand testing sites across the state on Nov. 9, following the surge in cases. Eleven new sites controlled by the National Guard will be open Nov. 16 through at least the end of the year, and will offer saliva and nasal tests, the release stated. Locations will be announced later this week.
Each site will be free and “no barrier,” meaning anyone can get tested regardless of symptoms, according to a press release. The 11 sites will replace pop-up community testing sites for a more permanent option while the virus persists.
“Over the last week, Minnesotans saw our COVID-19 positivity rate climb higher than ever before. We have entered a dangerous phase of this pandemic, and our testing strategy is key to controlling the spread,” Walz said. “So many people are spreading the virus before they know they have it. That’s why we’ve seen great demand for testing across the state, and today’s announcement brings us closer to getting the virus under control.”
All saliva tests are processed in a new lab in Oakdale, Minnesota, and results take 24-48 hours. All nasal swab tests are processed through Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota, and results take 2-3 days, according to the release.
The state had 184,788 cases as of Nov. 9. Minnesota’s new cases exceeded previous daily records by thousands last week.
The first day since the beginning of the pandemic that the number of new COVID-19 cases exceeded 1,000 was Sept. 14. Since then, 42 days have had a new caseload of over 1,000, with the worst days occurring last week from Nov. 2-6. For those five days last week, the state had 19,422 newly reported cases. The total number of cases in the state over a two and a half month period in the beginning of the pandemic (March 5 to May 18) was 19,091.
The case positivity rate in the state is above 10 percent, which puts the state two times above the rate at which the spread is considered controllable, a Governor’s Office press release stated.
“The rate of case growth we are seeing is very concerning. Ultimately, our goal is to get out there, do as much testing as we can — with case investigation, contact tracing and the necessary isolation — to stop this disease from spreading,” said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.
Due to the increase in cases, Walz plans to hold a special legislative session on Thursday, Nov. 12. The governor intends to extend the peacetime emergency for another 30 days, according to the release.
“This is a dangerous phase of this pandemic. We’re in the midst of a surge in case positivity and hospitalizations,” Walz said. “Extending the Peacetime Emergency will help ensure we have the tools we need to respond quickly to protect Minnesotans’ health and well-being.”
