As of Thursday, April 30, Wilkin County has remains with 12 total cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are nine cases and no deaths and in Clay County, there are 157 cases and 11 deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 5,136 positive cases with 2,172 no longer needing to be isolated and 343 deaths. There are currently 365 hospitalized and 130 in critical care.
Minnesota has tested approximately 70,276 people for the virus. Of those tests, the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 12,163 tests and there have been approximately 58,113 from external labs.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 1 0
Anoka 212 10
Becker 2 0
Beltrami 6 0
Benton 15 0
Big Stone 2 0
Blue Earth 38 0
Brown 8 1
Carlton 59 0
Carver 21 0
Cass 5 0
Chippewa 2 0
Chisago 11 1
Clay 157 11
Clearwater 2 0
Cottonwood 20 0
Crow Wing 20 1
Dakota 162 10
Dodge 21 0
Douglas 2 0
Faribault 5 0
Fillmore 12 1
Freeborn 34 0
Goodhue 19 0
Hennepin 1,738 225
Houston 1 0
Isanti 6 0
Itasca 5 0
Jackson 14 0
Kandiyohi 91 1
Kittson 1 0
Koochiching 1 0
Lac qui Parle 1 0
Le Sueur 24 0
Lincoln 3 0
Lyon 7 0
Mahnomen 2 0
Marshall 1 0
Martin 88 4
McLeod 4 0
Meeker 11 0
Mille Lacs 2 1
Morrison 5 0
Mower 28 0
Murray 13 0
Nicollet 11 2
Nobles 742 1
Norman 8 0
Olmsted 265 6
Otter Tail 9 0
Pennington 1 0
Pine 56 0
Pipestone 2 0
Polk 27 0
Ramsey 374 26
Red Lake 1 0
Redwood 2 0
Renville 4 0
Rice 14 1
Rock 11 0
Roseau 1 0
Scott 44 1
Sherburne 28 0
Sibley 2 0
St. Louis 71 11
Stearns 267 0
Steele 16 0
Swift 2 0
Todd 7 0
Traverse 2 0
Wabasha 8 0
Wadena 1 0
Waseca 4 0
Washington 131 10
Watonwan 11 0
Wilkin 12 3
Winona 66 15
Wright 42 1
Yellow Medicine 3 0
