As of Wednesday, April 29, Wilkin County remains at 12 and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, holds at eight cases and no deaths and in Clay County, there are 152 cases and 10 deaths.

Minnesota has a total of 4,644 positive cases with 2,043 no longer needing to be isolated and 319 deaths. There are currently 320 hospitalizations and 119 in critical care. 

Minnesota has tested approximately 66,744 people for the virus. Of those tests, the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 11,910 tests and there have been approximately 54,834 from external labs. 

County, cases, deaths

Aitkin 1 0

Anoka 196 8

Becker 2 0

Beltrami 6 0

Benton 10 0

Big Stone 2 0

Blue Earth 34 0

Brown 8 1

Carlton 55 0

Carver 20 0

Cass 5 0

Chippewa 2 0

Chisago 10 1

Clay 152 10

Clearwater 2 0

Cottonwood 20 0

Crow Wing 20 1

Dakota 157 9

Dodge 19 0

Douglas 2 0

Faribault 5 0

Fillmore 12 1

Freeborn 34 0

Goodhue 19 0

Hennepin 1,633 209

Houston 1 0

Isanti 6 0

Itasca 3 0

Jackson 12 0

Kandiyohi 88 1

Kittson 1 0

Koochiching 1 0

Lac qui Parle 1 0

Le Sueur 24 0

Lincoln 3 0

Lyon 6 0

Mahnomen 1 0

Marshall 1 0

Martin 70 4

McLeod 4 0

Meeker 9 0

Mille Lacs 2 1

Morrison 2 0

Mower 28 0

Murray 11 0

Nicollet 9 2

Nobles 615 1

Norman 8 0

Olmsted 256 6

Otter Tail 8 0

Pennington 1 0

Pine 56 0

Pipestone 2 0

Polk 27 0

Ramsey 332 24

Red Lake 1 0

Redwood 1 0

Renville 4 0

Rice 12 1

Rock 9 0

Roseau 1 0

Scott 41 1

Sherburne 26 0

Sibley 2 0

St. Louis 71 11

Stearns 166 0

Steele 15 0

Swift 2 0

Todd 7 0

Traverse 2 0

Wabasha 8 0

Wadena 1 0

Waseca 4 0

Washington 120 9

Watonwan 9 0

Wilkin 12 3

Winona 66 14

Wright 40 1

Yellow Medicine 3 0

