WIlkin County remains at 7 cases but is now at two COVID-19 related death.
Forty-five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday, April 14 in Minnesota. Otter Tail has four positive cases and Clay County has 42.
As of Tuesday, there are 1,695 confirmed cases, 909 released from isolation, 155 in critical care and there have been 79 COVID-19 related deaths.
County, cases, deaths
Anoka 72, 0
Becker 2, 0
Beltrami 5, 0
Benton 1, 0
Big Stone 1, 0
Blue Earth 22, 0
Brown 7, 1
Carlton 26, 0
Carver 13, 0
Cass 4, 0
Chisago 7, 1
Clay 42, 0
Clearwater 3, 0
Cottonwood 6, 0
Crow Wing 17, 0
Dakota 103, 5
Dodge 16, 0
Douglas 1, 0
Faribault 4, 0
Fillmore 10, 0
Freeborn 27, 0
Goodhue 17, 0
Hennepin 588 40
Houston 1, 0
Isanti 4, 0
Itasca 2, 0
Jackson 1, 0
Kandiyohi 2, 0
Koochiching 1, 0
Lac qui Parle 1, 0
Le Sueur 21, 0
Lincoln 2, 0
Lyon 5, 0
Mahnomen 1, 0
Martin 39, 4
McLeod 2, 0
Meeker 2, 0
Mower 23, 0
Murray 1, 0
Nicollet 7, 1
Nobles 3, 0
Olmsted 147, 2
Otter Tail 4, 0
Pine 6, 0
Pipestone 1, 0
Polk 1, 0
Ramsey 153, 7
Red Lake 1, 0
Redwood 1, 0
Renville 3, 0
Rice 5, 0
Rock 2, 0
Roseau 1, 0
Scott 20, 1
Sherburne 10, 0
Sibley 1, 0
St. Louis 42, 5
Stearns 7, 0
Steele 9, 0
Swift 1, 0
Todd 2, 0
Traverse 2, 0
Wabasha 7, 0
Waseca 3, 0
Washington 84, 3
Watonwan 4, 0
Wilkin 7, 2
Winona 30, 6
Wright 19, 1
Yellow Medicine 3, 0
