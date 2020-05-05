As of Tuesday, May 5, Wilkin County holds at 11 cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 18 cases and no deaths and in Clay County, there are 190 cases and 13 deaths.

Minnesota has a total of 7,851 positive cases with 4,614 no longer needing to be isolated and 455 deaths 368 of those resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. There are currently 434 hospitalizations and 183 in critical care. OF those who tested positive, 1,088 are health care workers, an increase of 48 from Monday

Minnesota has tested approximately 88,009 people for the virus. Of those tests, the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 13,472 tests and there have been approximately 74,537 from external labs.

County, cases, deaths

Aitkin 1 0

Anoka 344 20

Becker 15 0

Beltrami 6 0

Benton 48 1

Big Stone 2 0

Blue Earth 51 0

Brown 9 1

Carlton 60 0

Carver 39 0

Cass 7 0

Chippewa 3 0

Chisago 13 1

Clay 201 14

Clearwater 2 0

Cottonwood 41 0

Crow Wing 21 1

Dakota 241 11

Dodge 21 0

Douglas 10 0

Faribault 7 0

Fillmore 12 1

Freeborn 37 0

Goodhue 23 0

Grant 1 0

Hennepin 2,519 303

Houston 1 0

Isanti 6 0

Itasca 13 0

Jackson 25 0

Kanabec 2 0

Kandiyohi 200 1

Kittson 1 0

Koochiching 1 0

Lac qui Parle 2 0

Le Sueur 26 0

Lincoln 3 0

Lyon 10 0

Mahnomen 2 0

Marshall 7 0

Martin 110 4

McLeod 5 0

Meeker 17 0

Mille Lacs 4 1

Morrison 7 0

Mower 33 0

Murray 20 0

Nicollet 16 2

Nobles 1,069 1

Norman 9 0

Olmsted 313 8

Otter Tail 19 0

Pennington 1 0

Pine 60 0

Pipestone 4 0

Polk 42 0

Pope 1 0

Ramsey 583 37

Red Lake 1 0

Redwood 3 0

Renville 5 0

Rice 30 1

Rock 18 0

Roseau 1 0

Scott 74 1

Sherburne 71 1

Sibley 2 0

St. Louis 81 11

Stearns 815 2

Steele 25 0

Swift 2 0

Todd 15 0

Traverse 2 0

Wabasha 10 0

Wadena 3 0

Waseca 6 0

Washington 162 12

Watonwan 15 0

Wilkin 11 3

Winona 68 15

Wright 60 1

Yellow Medicine 3 0

Unknown/missing 22 1

