As of Tuesday, May 5, Wilkin County holds at 11 cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 18 cases and no deaths and in Clay County, there are 190 cases and 13 deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 7,851 positive cases with 4,614 no longer needing to be isolated and 455 deaths 368 of those resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. There are currently 434 hospitalizations and 183 in critical care. OF those who tested positive, 1,088 are health care workers, an increase of 48 from Monday
Minnesota has tested approximately 88,009 people for the virus. Of those tests, the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 13,472 tests and there have been approximately 74,537 from external labs.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 1 0
Anoka 344 20
Becker 15 0
Beltrami 6 0
Benton 48 1
Big Stone 2 0
Blue Earth 51 0
Brown 9 1
Carlton 60 0
Carver 39 0
Cass 7 0
Chippewa 3 0
Chisago 13 1
Clay 201 14
Clearwater 2 0
Cottonwood 41 0
Crow Wing 21 1
Dakota 241 11
Dodge 21 0
Douglas 10 0
Faribault 7 0
Fillmore 12 1
Freeborn 37 0
Goodhue 23 0
Grant 1 0
Hennepin 2,519 303
Houston 1 0
Isanti 6 0
Itasca 13 0
Jackson 25 0
Kanabec 2 0
Kandiyohi 200 1
Kittson 1 0
Koochiching 1 0
Lac qui Parle 2 0
Le Sueur 26 0
Lincoln 3 0
Lyon 10 0
Mahnomen 2 0
Marshall 7 0
Martin 110 4
McLeod 5 0
Meeker 17 0
Mille Lacs 4 1
Morrison 7 0
Mower 33 0
Murray 20 0
Nicollet 16 2
Nobles 1,069 1
Norman 9 0
Olmsted 313 8
Otter Tail 19 0
Pennington 1 0
Pine 60 0
Pipestone 4 0
Polk 42 0
Pope 1 0
Ramsey 583 37
Red Lake 1 0
Redwood 3 0
Renville 5 0
Rice 30 1
Rock 18 0
Roseau 1 0
Scott 74 1
Sherburne 71 1
Sibley 2 0
St. Louis 81 11
Stearns 815 2
Steele 25 0
Swift 2 0
Todd 15 0
Traverse 2 0
Wabasha 10 0
Wadena 3 0
Waseca 6 0
Washington 162 12
Watonwan 15 0
Wilkin 11 3
Winona 68 15
Wright 60 1
Yellow Medicine 3 0
Unknown/missing 22 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.