Wilkin County just under 400 total COVID-19 cases

Wilkin County, Minnesota, reached a cumulative total of 391 COVID-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 30. The county had 68 active cases on Friday, Nov. 27, and still has a total of five deaths.
In the last month, from Oct. 29 to Nov. 30, the county has had 246 new cases. In the last two months, from Sept. 30 to Nov. 30, the county case number rose by 320. From March 3 to Sept. 30, there were a total of 71 COVID-19 cases in Wilkin County. Now, the number of cases is nearly six times higher.
The state has had a similar trajectory; the number of COVID-19 cases has more than tripled since Oct. 30. The state currently has 318,763 cases, 46,155 of them active, as of Monday, Nov. 30. There are still thousands of new cases being reported daily in the state, a trend that began Sept. 14.
Gov. Tim Walz said the state needs to recognize what caused the rapid change in COVID-19 numbers. One factor, Walz said, is the weather. More people are gathering inside and cold weather can make people more susceptible to getting sick.
Walz plans to hold a briefing in a week about the status of the vaccine for Minnesotans. The governor sat in on a call with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Vice President Mike Pence, among others, to discuss how the vaccine will be distributed.
Pfizer, the company to develop the first effective vaccine COVID-19 vaccine, is due to be approved for the emergency use authorization on Dec. 11. The state plans will be enacted soon after, he said in the briefing.
“The ultimate goal here was to slow or stop the spread of COVID until we got to a point where we had a vaccine and could start to protect the most vulnerable and move forward,” Walz said Monday. “The good news is, we’re getting closer to that. The challenging news is it’s coming at a time when we are at exactly the worst place in the pandemic.”
Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said she expects the state will begin to see the effects of Thanksgiving gatherings and travel within the next week.
“Thank you to all the Minnesotans who made adjustments to their plans. That was not an easy thing to do, especially in a year as difficult as this,” Malcolm said. “But for those who did gather, we would urge people to keep close track of their symptoms and consider getting a test five to seven days after you had that gathering as a way of helping to detect any transmission that happened so that people can isolate and quarantine as appropriate.”
