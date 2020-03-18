With a 6-0 vote, the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to limited access to all Wilkin County buildings for a week in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wilkin County buildings and facilities will have limited access to the public effective March 18-27. County services and operations will continue to be provided with limited exposure to county personnel. The court system remains open under the jurisdiction of the Minnesota Judicial Branch.
“We are not shutting down, we are limiting access,” Wilkin County Emergency Management Director Breanna Koval said. “This will allow us to evaluate department-wide what we can do moving forward if we do get a mandate by the state to shutdown. Which is possible where the state tells us we need to get down to our critical, life-line sectors and that’s what we are doing for the health and safety of everyone.”
The commissioners recently approved of a directive that would allow department heads to form an assessment on what positions and tasks are absolutely necessary for the event of a state-mandated shut down to function. However, with the growing concern of exposure to COVID-19, Koval asked for limiting access so that department heads have more time to develop the aforementioned directive while being assured that someone is not entering the building and putting employees at risk.
“We are not saying that nobody is allowed up, cause there are some things that have to be in person. We are just trying to limit the amount of persons that we are letting in,” Koval said.
The department heads emphasized that there are some functions that county buildings perform that require a face-to-face meeting and provide services that cannot be delayed. Those services will not be limited. Rather, the board has decided that the departments will asses each situation and determine if some services can be provided remotely, thus limiting exposure and spread of COVID-19.
The county commissioners asked each department head to state their position on this concern before they went to vote.
“Nobody comes to the courthouse for fun. I think we need to keep that in mind. There was a massive shutdown of elective establishments. Nobody is coming here for a good time, people are coming here because they need a service. I think most of what we do should be considered necessary,” County Attorney Carl Thunem said.
Thunem further expressed that he has not heard of any state agency that has provided a recommendation presumed to be in a better position as to whether to limit or close the courthouse.
Wilkin Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Manager Don Bajumpaa provided that while he has not heard of a state-led protocol, he does work in a federal building and has followed guidance from the United States Department of Agriculture. The SWCD’s office remains open, however, they are restricting access and asking screening questions concerning COVID-19.
“Late last week we did restrict access to the jail and that just means that there are no volunteers coming in, nobody non-essential is allowed into the jail, there is no work release program and we are not accepting any sentenced inmates to come and serve their time right. We have already begun restricting access down there and that was the Department of Corrections,” Jail Administrator Erik Dohman said.
Ultimately, county commissioners decided that was in the best interest of the employees to limit their exposure while department heads developed a plan for how the county would operate under a state mandated shut down.
All county businesses that can be handled remotely through phone, email or mail will be conducted this way. For more information, contact the courthouse at 218-643 or visit the county webpage at www.co.wilkin.mn.us.
