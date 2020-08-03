As of Monday, Aug. 3, Wilkin County has 28 cumulative cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 176 cases and three deaths, Clay County has 745 cases and 40 deaths, and Traverse County has 10 cases and no deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 56,560 cumulative positive cases, an increase of 622 from the weekend. Of those who tested positive, 49,565 no longer needing to be isolated, leaving 6,995 still with COVID-19. There was an increase of two deaths over the weekend. A total of 1,616 have died with the virus and 1,231 have resided in long-term care facilities.
There are currently 302 hospitalizations and 153 of those are in critical care. The state has seen a total of 5,298 hospitalized cases.
Minnesota has tested over one million people for COVID-19.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 27 0
Anoka 3,365 113
Becker 143 1
Beltrami 193 0
Benton 306 3
Big Stone 22 0
Blue Earth 852 5
Brown 85 2
Carlton 125 0
Carver 779 2
Cass 58 2
Chippewa 98 1
Chisago 179 1
Clay 745 40
Clearwater 15 0
Cook 2 0
Cottonwood 171 0
Crow Wing 213 13
Dakota 3,991 103
Dodge 123 0
Douglas 130 0
Faribault 83 0
Fillmore 61 0
Freeborn 354 1
Goodhue 176 8
Grant 49 1
Hennepin 18,009 819
Houston 39 0
Hubbard 28 0
Isanti 110 0
Itasca 132 12
Jackson 70 0
Kanabec 29 1
Kandiyohi 676 1
Kittson 4 0
Koochiching 74 3
Lac qui Parle 6 0
Lake 18 0
Lake of the Woods 1 0
Le Sueur 201 1
Lincoln 54 0
Lyon 416 3
McLeod 138 0
Mahnomen 23 1
Marshall 28 0
Martin 204 5
Meeker 83 2
Mille Lacs 65 3
Morrison 83 1
Mower 1,081 2
Murray 122 1
Nicollet 312 13
Nobles 1,746 6
Norman 34 0
Olmsted 1,629 23
Otter Tail 176 3
Pennington 72 1
Pine 127 0
Pipestone 143 9
Polk 131 3
Pope 43 0
Ramsey 6,944 261
Red Lake 20 0
Redwood 30 0
Renville 59 5
Rice 999 8
Rock 74 0
Roseau 46 0
St. Louis 436 19
Scott 1,390 14
Sherburne 649 7
Sibley 79 2
Stearns 2,831 20
Steele 330 1
Stevens 15 0
Swift 52 1
Todd 420 2
Traverse 10 0
Wabasha 81 0
Wadena 23 0
Waseca 128 0
Washington 1,917 43
Watonwan 298 0
Wilkin 28 3
Winona 247 16
Wright 813 5
Yellow Medicine 49 0
Unknown/missing 140 0
The county information provided is limited to county, cases, deaths and care facilities exposed. As of now, they have not provided the details of recovered cases per county.
For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's situation update website or the dashboard.
