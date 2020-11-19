Wilkin County reports 17 new cases, one new death

Wilkin County, Minnesota has a total of 292 COVID-19 cases and reported one new death on Thursday, Nov. 19. There were 17 new cases reported in the county on Thursday.
The deceased was between the ages of 35 and 39, and was the youngest newly reported death in the state. The age group accounts for only 13 deaths in the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The county’s positive case rate for the week of Nov. 1-7 was over 15 percent, putting the county in a black zone. The spectrum ranges from a light purple to black depending on the percent of positive tests for a given week. Wilkin County was at a dark purple (10 to 15 percent) for three weeks before turning black on the charts. The state was at a 13.8 positive case rate for the same week.
Minnesota first reported more than 1,000 cases in a single day in mid-September this year. Since then, the highest reported number of cases in a day has reached 8,598 (Nov. 9). The state has a total of 249,906 cases, 51,541 of them active, and 3,082 deaths as of Nov. 19.
Starting at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, Minnesota will be put on “pause” for four weeks, meaning all restaurants, bars, gyms, clubs and other venues will be shut down. Social gatherings with people outside of the same home will be prohibited.
“Every Minnesotan needs to understand that they have a key role to play here,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “That means staying home and avoiding close contact with those outside your household. It means wearing a mask when you do need to go out in public. It means staying home when you’re not feeling well. It means getting tested when appropriate and isolating until you get the test results.”
In the state, a total of 19,197 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has concerns over hospitals’ abilities to handle the virus, particularly in the eastern region of the state, where 90 percent of the critical care beds are in use. In West Central Minnesota, the region that includes Wilkin County, 60 percent of critical care beds were in use as of Nov. 9.
In the county, 2,556 tests have been completed as of Nov. 19. In the state, 3,601,197 tests have been completed. There are 6,355 cases associated with Pre-K through grade 12 school buildings in the state, and 6,867 cases affiliated with colleges or universities.
