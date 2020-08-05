As of Wednesday, Aug. 5, Wilkin County has 31 cumulative cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 182 cases and three deaths, Clay County has 758 cases and 40 deaths, and Traverse County has 10 cases and no deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 57,779 positive cases, an increase of 629 from Tuesday. Of those who tested positive, 51,223 have recovered to the point of no longer needing to be isolated. A total of 1,629 have died with the virus and 1,237, nearly 76 percent, of those have resided in long-term care facilities.
There are currently 305 hospitalizations and 152 of those are in critical care. The state has seen a total of 5,373 hospitalized cases.
Minnesota has tested over a million people for COVID-19.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 29 1
Anoka 3,456 113
Becker 148 1
Beltrami 207 0
Benton 313 3
Big Stone 22 0
Blue Earth 865 5
Brown 85 2
Carlton 130 0
Carver 805 2
Cass 66 2
Chippewa 101 1
Chisago 184 1
Clay 758 40
Clearwater 14 0
Cook 2 0
Cottonwood 173 0
Crow Wing 221 14
Dakota 4,112 104
Dodge 125 0
Douglas 136 0
Faribault 83 0
Fillmore 61 0
Freeborn 356 1
Goodhue 183 8
Grant 52 1
Hennepin 18,393 825
Houston 40 0
Hubbard 30 0
Isanti 114 0
Itasca 135 12
Jackson 71 0
Kanabec 30 1
Kandiyohi 681 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 74 3
Lac qui Parle 6 0
Lake 18 0
Lake of the Woods 1 0
Le Sueur 203 1
Lincoln 54 0
Lyon 420 3
McLeod 145 0
Mahnomen 25 1
Marshall 29 0
Martin 204 5
Meeker 85 2
Mille Lacs 69 3
Morrison 82 1
Mower 1,088 2
Murray 122 1
Nicollet 322 13
Nobles 1,751 6
Norman 37 0
Olmsted 1,649 23
Otter Tail 182 3
Pennington 73 1
Pine 128 0
Pipestone 144 9
Polk 139 3
Pope 46 0
Ramsey 7,130 261
Red Lake 21 0
Redwood 32 0
Renville 60 5
Rice 1,006 8
Rock 75 0
Roseau 46 0
St. Louis 475 19
Scott 1,439 18
Sherburne 667 7
Sibley 80 2
Stearns 2,847 20
Steele 334 1
Stevens 16 0
Swift 52 1
Todd 421 2
Traverse 10 0
Wabasha 84 0
Wadena 24 0
Waseca 133 0
Washington 1,978 43
Watonwan 300 0
Wilkin 31 3
Winona 252 16
Wright 827 5
Yellow Medicine 50 0
Unknown/missing 109 0
The county information provided is limited to county, cases, deaths and care facilities exposed. As of now, they have not provided the details of recovered cases per county.
For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's situation update website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.