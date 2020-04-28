As of Tuesday, April 28, Wilkin County has one new case, totaling at 12 cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are eight cases and no deaths and in Clay County, there are 149 cases and 10 deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 4,181 positive cases with 1,912 no longer needing to be isolated and 301 deaths. There are currently 314 hospitalizations and 120 in critical care. Fifty percent are female and 50 percent are male.
Minnesota has tested approximately 63,829 people for the virus. Of those tests, the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 11,642 tests and there have been approximately 52,187 from external labs.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 1 0
Anoka 186 8
Becker 2 0
Beltrami 6 0
Benton 6 0
Big Stone 2 0
Blue Earth 33 0
Brown 8 1
Carlton 53 0
Carver 19 0
Cass 5 0
Chippewa 2 0
Chisago 9 1
Clay 149 10
Clearwater 2 0
Cottonwood 11 0
Crow Wing 20 1
Dakota 156 9
Dodge 19 0
Douglas 2 0
Faribault 4 0
Fillmore 12 1
Freeborn 34 0
Goodhue 19 0
Hennepin 1,524 193
Houston 1 0
Isanti 6 0
Itasca 2 0
Jackson 9 0
Kandiyohi 64 1
Kittson 1 0
Koochiching 1 0
Lac qui Parle 1 0
Le Sueur 24 0
Lincoln 2 0
Lyon 6 0
Mahnomen 1 0
Marshall 1 0
Martin 52 4
McLeod 4 0
Meeker 9 0
Mille Lacs 2 1
Morrison 1 0
Mower 28 0
Murray 10 0
Nicollet 9 2
Nobles 477 1
Norman 7 0
Olmsted 251 6
Otter Tail 8 0
Pennington 1 0
Pine 56 0
Pipestone 2 0
Polk 26 0
Ramsey 317 22
Red Lake 1 0
Redwood 1 0
Renville 3 0
Rice 11 1
Rock 8 0
Roseau 1 0
Scott 36 1
Sherburne 16 0
Sibley 2 0
St. Louis 69 11
Stearns 86 0
Steele 14 0
Swift 2 0
Todd 4 0
Traverse 2 0
Wabasha 8 0
Wadena 1 0
Waseca 4 0
Washington 117 9
Watonwan 7 0
Wilkin 12 3
Winona 66 14
Wright 35 1
Yellow Medicine 3 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.