Wilkin County schools close for eight days

Minnesota Gov. Walz ordered a mandatory public and private school closure effective March 18-27 in an effort to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus. Health officials explain this mitigation guidance as flattening the curve of new cases over time so that the health care system will not be overwhelmed.
“Closing schools is never an easy decision, but we need to make sure we have plans in place to educate and feed our kids regardless of what’s to come,” Walz said.
The governor’s executive order requires schools to continue providing meals and child care for elementary-age students of health care workers and first responders.
The Breckenridge Public School District staff intend to develop a comprehensive and operational plan to deliver instruction through distance learning.
“This will be considered an extended statewide spring break for students and a time for teachers to prepare to deliver distance learning instruction in the event that schools are not allowed to reopen March 30. This means that there will be no student instruction, activities, practices or performances during this time,” Superintendent Diane Cordes said. “As we look ahead to the potential need for providing education through a distance learning platform, we recognize that not all families may have high-speed internet or devices for students.”
The school’s technology department has created a survey for families to fill with students grades 5-8 who may need to check out one of the school’s Google Chromebooks. This survey can be found on their website or Facebook page.
Additionally, Red River Technology contacted the district offering to provide temporarily free internet service for students who do not have internet access at their homes. More details will become available as the school gains further knowledge.
Take out breakfasts and lunches will be available at Breckenridge Elementary School, St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge Senior Center and Valley Christian Church. Meals from the Breckenridge Elementary School can be picked up by entering through door number nine, located at the northeast corner of the building. A yellow school bus will be located at all other locations for meal distribution. Those meals will be free to all students between the age of 3 and 18.
A survey can be found on the Breckenridge Public School’s website and Facebook page to enroll in these meals. If families are not able to access one of the distribution locations, the school will deliver to the address provided on the survey.
The school district will be providing daycare for district-wide essential employees which include medical professionals, public health workers, law enforcement and other emergency service workers. The school has a survey on its website and Facebook page for families to request this service.
“These are uncertain times for all of us which can lead to fear and anxiety in our children and adults. The Breckenridge student support team is available to support students and families through this challenging time,” Cordes said.
St. Mary’s Principal Tom Haire said that the private school will be following the same procedure as the public schools. He said that the school is working cooperatively with the Breckenridge Public Schools to provide meals and daycare.
“We are developing a plan for those days after so kids can continue to receive their education,” Haire said. “We are willing to work with what the community needs are. That’s part of our mission at St. Mary’s. We are helping where we are needed.”
Campbell-Tintah School is working on a distance learning program, as well, during the eight days of school closure. Additionally, the custodial staff will be taking this time for additional cleaning and disinfecting.
“This is all so that we can get things in order so that we can provide a quality, distant education to our students,” Superintendent Kyle Edgerton said.
The school will be providing meals for students, those who want or qualify for it. They will be using their buses to deliver meals to students out of town and will use the school as a distribution site for students who live in town. The school will also be providing a daycare service for emergency workers.
Rothsay Public School will be creating a plan to equitably distribute distance learning to the schools’ students in case Minnesota schools remain closed for a longer period than March 30.
“Our educators will be giving thoughtful planning to our distance learning plan, offering careful consideration for students in a variety of areas, including students receiving special education services, multilingual learners, students experiencing homelessness and students who rely on meals served at school,” Superintendent and High School Principal Wade Johnson said in a statement.
The school will be providing breakfast, lunch and a snack. More information can be found at the school’s website or by contacting Diane Haugrud dhaugrud@rothsay.k12.mn.us, Cindy Blair cblair@rothsay.k12.mn.us or the school office at 218-867-2116.
The school will also be providing child care to district-enrolled students ages 12 and younger who are children of emergency workers and Rothsay school staff. Contact the school for child care at 218-867-2903 or esternberg@rothsay.k12.mn.us.
For more information, contact Breckenridge schools at 218-643-6822, St. Mary’s School at 218-643-5443, Campbell-Tintah School at 218-630-5311 Rothsay Public School at 218-867-2116 and Wilkin County Public Health at 218-643-7122.
