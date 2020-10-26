Wilkin County selected for pilot at-home COVID-19 testing

The Minnesota Department of Health launched a pilot at-home COVID-19 testing program for 24 Minnesota counties, including Wilkin County, on Monday, Oct. 26, according to a MDH press release.
Residents in each of the selected counties can request a free saliva test that can be completed and sent back from their homes.
The testing program was initiated due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Greater Minnesota area, where many places do not conduct barrier-free testing. Participating counties were chosen if they had no saliva testing available or limited community testing events, according to the release.
“Minnesota’s testing strategy includes having multiple options for people seeking out testing,” MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “Having more options helps to remove barriers, ensuring all Minnesotans have access to quick and reliable testing.”
Residents first order the test online, then wait to receive a test kit in the mail. To perform the test, they will be asked to spit in a test tube under the supervision of a health care professional via a video telehealth visit. The test will then be sent to a saliva lab in Oakdale, Minnesota, and residents will be emailed their result within 24-48 hours.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wilkin County have nearly doubled since Sept. 30, 2020. From March 5, 2020, when the MDH began tracking county cases, to Sept. 30, 2020, the county had a total of 71 cases. Now, Wilkin County has a total of 137 cases, 66 of which have occurred in the month of October.
“We are pleased to have this option for COVID-19 testing,” said Debra Jacobs, Wilkin County Public Health Director. “Wilkin County residents, who are close contacts to a positive case, have run into barriers to be tested. It is difficult in Wilkin County to be tested if you do not have symptoms.”
The closest free testing site is 50 miles away which can create transportation and time barriers for some residents, Jacobs said.
The increasing number of cases is a statewide trend. Throughout the course of the pandemic, the two days with the highest reported cases, over 2,000, both occurred in October in Minnesota.
Once the pilot testing is over, the program will be made available for the entire state and will remain free for everyone. Participants with insurance will be asked for their information so the state can bill their insurance companies. The state will cover the cost of tests for participants without insurance.
Coronavirus tests can be ordered at https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html.
