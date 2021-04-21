Wilkin County to open Pfizer vaccine clinics next week

Wilkin County Public Health will be partnering with CHI St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, to provide Pfizer vaccine clinics at Campbell-Tintah School, Breckenridge High School and Rothsay School on April 29.
Interested individuals can call Wilkin County Public Health at (218) 643-7122. Public health also plans to host a second dose clinic for those who live and work in Minnesota next week.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for youth aged 16 and older. The Campbell-Tintah School clinic will be administering vaccine to students and parents from 10:15-11 a.m. and the Breckenridge High School and Rothsay School clinics will be administering vaccine to students, parents and the general public from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-4:45 p.m., respectively.
Wilkin County Public Health has received some pressure from Minnesota Department of Health to increase vaccination rates, public health Interim Director Diane Thorson said. West Central and Central Minnesota have had lower vaccination rates compared to the cities and northern counties, she said.
As of April 19, 1,416 people (28.2 percent) in Wilkin County have been fully vaccinated and 36.3 people have received one dose.
“We think our numbers are higher,” Thorson said.
If someone from Wilkin County received their vaccine in North Dakota, it is reported to the state of North Dakota’s immunization information system, NDIIS, which is then reported to the state of Minnesota weekly.
There could be a delay in that data, Ashley Wiertzema of Wilkin County Public Health said. There is also a risk the data won’t transfer depending on what information is entered, Thorson said.
“It’s not 100 percent accurate because what happens sometimes is if I enter my information as ‘Diane Thorson’ but my health record is ‘Diane R. Thorson,’ it may not match because they’re looking for exact matches,” Thorson said.
The low vaccination rate is not due to a lack of vaccine in the county. Wilkin County Public Health had to dispose of 14 doses earlier this month, despite efforts to inform the public of a pop-up clinic they hosted, Thorson said.
It has been a challenge to reach the younger age groups, Wiertzema said. Many area youth want one shot, but the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been put on pause nationally amid reports of blood clots in a handful of young women.
Reaching youth and young adults is part of the impetus for holding the three Pfizer clinics next week. By Monday April 19, Thorson said they had 11 youth registered to receive vaccine. She hopes parents who may not have gotten their vaccine yet will also show up to the clinics.
Wilkin County Public Health, Richland County Department of Health and providers in the two counties have been discussing a marketing campaign to debunk myths they’ve been hearing about the vaccine and encourage more people to get vaccinated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.