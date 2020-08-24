As of Monday, Aug. 24, Wilkin County has 45 cumulative cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 245 cases and four deaths, Clay County has 830 cases and 40 deaths, and Traverse County has 21 cases and no deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 70,298 positive cases, an increase of 717 from the weekend. Of those who tested positive, 63,059 no longer needing to be isolated, leaving 7,239 still with COVID-19. There was an increase of four deaths over the weekend. A total of 1,771 have died with the virus.
There are currently 310 hospitalizations and 135 of those are in critical care. The state has seen a total of 6,195 hospitalized cases.
Minnesota has tested nearly 1.39 million people for COVID-19.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 45 1
Anoka 4,386 117
Becker 178 1
Beltrami 296 1
Benton 354 3
Big Stone 31 0
Blue Earth 1,057 5
Brown 110 2
Carlton 171 1
Carver 1,040 4
Cass 92 3
Chippewa 129 1
Chisago 277 1
Clay 830 40
Clearwater 17 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 194 0
Crow Wing 290 16
Dakota 5,337 110
Dodge 148 0
Douglas 147 1
Faribault 108 0
Fillmore 80 0
Freeborn 389 1
Goodhue 241 9
Grant 55 4
Hennepin 21,846 867
Houston 65 0
Hubbard 42 0
Isanti 166 0
Itasca 166 12
Jackson 91 0
Kanabec 62 4
Kandiyohi 779 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 85 3
Lac qui Parle 13 0
Lake 27 0
Lake of the Woods 7 0
Le Sueur 326 2
Lincoln 63 0
Lyon 445 3
Mahnomen 32 1
Marshall 31 0
Martin 219 6
McLeod 307 1
Meeker 94 2
Mille Lacs 87 3
Morrison 108 1
Mower 1,162 3
Murray 137 1
Nicollet 412 14
Nobles 1,827 11
Norman 45 0
Olmsted 1,919 24
Otter Tail 245 4
Pennington 76 1
Pine 139 0
Pipestone 174 9
Polk 179 4
Pope 58 0
Ramsey 8,678 286
Red Lake 28 0
Redwood 47 0
Renville 72 6
Rice 1,147 8
Rock 99 0
Roseau 64 0
Scott 1,859 28
Sherburne 835 12
Sibley 116 2
St. Louis 768 22
Stearns 3,106 21
Steele 399 2
Stevens 28 0
Swift 60 1
Todd 443 2
Traverse 21 0
Wabasha 111 0
Wadena 44 0
Waseca 219 2
Washington 2,663 51
Watonwan 404 3
Wilkin 45 3
Winona 302 17
Wright 1,102 6
Yellow Medicine 66 1
Unknown/missing 127 0
The county information provided is limited to county, cases, deaths and care facilities exposed. As of now, they have not provided the details of recovered cases per county.
For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's situation update website.
