As of Friday, May 1, Wilkin County remains with 12 cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 14 cases and no deaths and in Clay County, there are 165 cases and 11 deaths.

Minnesota has a total of 5,730 positive cases with 2,282 no longer needing to be isolated and 371 deaths. There are currently 369 hospitalizations and 118 in critical care. 

Minnesota has tested approximately 74,829 people for the virus. Of those tests, the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 12,592 tests and there have been approximately 62,237 from external labs. 

County, cases, deaths

Aitkin 1 0

Anoka 231 11

Becker 5 0

Beltrami 6 0

Benton 21 1

Big Stone 2 0

Blue Earth 38 0

Brown 8 1

Carlton 59 0

Carver 21 0

Cass 5 0

Chippewa 2 0

Chisago 12 1

Clay 165 11

Clearwater 2 0

Cottonwood 23 0

Crow Wing 21 1

Dakota 171 11

Dodge 22 0

Douglas 1 0

Faribault 5 0

Fillmore 12 1

Freeborn 35 0

Goodhue 19 0

Hennepin 1,829 243

Houston 1 0

Isanti 6 0

Itasca 6 0

Jackson 16 0

Kanabec 1 0

Kandiyohi 135 1

Kittson 1 0

Koochiching 1 0

Lac qui Parle 1 0

Le Sueur 25 0

Lincoln 3 0

Lyon 7 0

Mahnomen 2 0

Marshall 2 0

Martin 111 4

McLeod 4 0

Meeker 14 0

Mille Lacs 2 1

Morrison 6 0

Mower 28 0

Murray 16 0

Nicollet 13 2

Nobles 866 1

Norman 8 0

Olmsted 269 8

Otter Tail 14 0

Pennington 1 0

Pine 58 0

Pipestone 2 0

Polk 32 0

Ramsey 405 29

Red Lake 1 0

Redwood 3 0

Renville 4 0

Rice 14 1

Rock 12 0

Roseau 1 0

Scott 46 1

Sherburne 39 0

Sibley 2 0

St. Louis 73 11

Stearns 435 0

Steele 18 0

Swift 2 0

Todd 7 0

Traverse 2 0

Wabasha 9 0

Wadena 1 0

Waseca 4 0

Washington 133 11

Watonwan 14 0

Wilkin 12 3

Winona 66 15

Wright 43 1

Yellow Medicine 3 0

Tags

Load comments