Minnesota residents of long-term care facilities have been isolated away from family, friends and other visitors during the coronavirus pandemic. This prolonged period of isolation to protect those at high risk has recently shifted to provide residents with safe visitations.
The state Department of Health released guidance for visitation at long-term care residents to be conducted outside and through windows. This new guidance is supposed to address the serious impacts of the health and well-being of residents. This shift in visitation restrictions hopes to provide a connection to the residents at a time when it’s needed the most.
Since Minnesota began allowing for these visitations, Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge has been working on establishing their plan and will begin allowing visitors on Wednesday, June 24.
“We are very excited to be able to have our residents see their family and friends. Both our residents and families are excited and definitely looking forward to it, ” said Mary Wolfgram, the assisted living center's executive director.
Residents have been able to have their loved ones visit at the window, although the glass portion of the window had to remain shut. Now visitors will be able to talk to the residents through the screen.
Since Minnesota's new guidelines were released, Wolfram and the Twin Town Villa staff have been working to design a plan, arrange the outdoor patio to allow for social distancing and implement a safety procedure for bringing visitors outside the facility.
“We are so excited to announce that we are now able to accommodate supervised outdoor visiting for our LTC residents. We understand that the physical separation of our residents from their loved ones has been one of the most painful elements of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our LTC resident population remains at high risk for COVID-19 and we will continue to manage their risks by following recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health, CDC and local health agencies,” Director of Nursing Long Term Care of CHI St. Francis Home Becky Tessin-Wika said.
Visitations at St.Francis Home will begin next week. Letters have been sent out to resident’s families informing them about the guidelines for visitations and how to arrange for a time.
“Accommodating supervised outdoor visits is one of our first steps in the reopening phases. Although we are eager to help residents and loved ones reunite, we still need to follow particular safety measures to ensure all remain safe. Safety measures will include active screening, social distancing, masking, strict hand hygiene and establishing scheduled visitation hours. Visits will be canceled if there is inclement weather or any weather advisories for safety purposes,” Tessin-Wika said.
Across the state, facilities are required to establish visitation hours, have a system for screening of system, ensure social distancing and face-coverings requirements are being met and provide hand sanitizer.
Additionally, facilities must establish guidelines to ensure the safety of visitations before allowing visitations.
Residents who have current positive COVID-19 tests, residents with COVID-19 signs or symptoms and residents in quarantine or those under observation are not eligible for visits. Those residents who have had the virus but have required are eligible, although they must follow MDH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
Visitors must wear a face covering, use hand sanitizer and be screened for signs and symptoms of the virus. They are not allowed to walk through the facility and must remain 6 feet apart at all times during the visitation.
For more information, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/, or contact Twin Town Villa at 218-643-9542 and visit their website.
