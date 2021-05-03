Wolverton vaccine clinic May 6
The city of Wolverton and Wilkin County Public Health are hosting a Moderna vaccine clinic from 2:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6 at the Wolverton Fire Hall. 

Anyone 18 and older who lives or works in Minnesota can register for an appointment. Register for an appointment at https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/reg/8012516569 or call Wilkin County Public Health at 218-643-7122.

