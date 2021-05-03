Wolverton vaccine clinic May 6

The city of Wolverton and Wilkin County Public Health are hosting a Moderna vaccine clinic from 2:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6 at the Wolverton Fire Hall.
Anyone 18 and older who lives or works in Minnesota can register for an appointment. Register for an appointment at https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/reg/8012516569 or call Wilkin County Public Health at 218-643-7122.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.