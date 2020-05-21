BISMARCK, N.D. -The Workforce Coordination Center (WCC) is looking for individuals who want to help the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
This week the WCC is highlighting a number of job openings at the North Dakota Department of Health. These positions are long-term temporary with health benefits provided. These are great opportunities for recent college graduates. Click the job title to apply. The application period will close on June 2, 2020 for each of these positions.
1. COVID Disease Info Systems Data Support Specialist (3 positions available, telecommute eligible, $20-$25/hour; DOE)
2. COVID Disease Control Testing Liaison (I position, located in Bismarck; $23-$26/hour, DOE)
3. COVID Case Investigation and Contact Tracing Regional Manager (8 positions, telecommute eligible; $23-$28/hour, DOE)
4. COVID Disease Information System Data Quality Coordinator (3 positions, telecommute eligible, $20-24/hour. DOE)
5. COVID Health Care Associated Infections Nurse Consultant (8 positions, telecommute eligible; $30/hour)
6. COVID Microsoft Dynamics System Coordinator (2 positions, telecommute eligible; $23-$25/hour, DOE)
The Workforce Coordination Center manages a pool of potential paid workers and volunteers to help as North Dakota business and emergency workforce needs change. A variety of skills are needed. Current or lapsed license or certifications are a bonus, but not necessary for volunteer work. View COVID-related jobs or register as a volunteer at ndresponse.gov/help/.
