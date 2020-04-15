Workplaces urged to be responsible with employees

Healthcare leaders are urging workplaces to be responsible when it comes to their employees as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
In addition to fluctuating numbers of newly confirmed coronavirus cases, there are concerns about implementing social distancing on the job.
“What everyday people and bosses aren’t thinking about is if you are diagnosed positive, everybody that you had been in contact with at or through work needs to be quarantined,” Richland County Public Health Administrator Michelle Eberhardt said. “It can tear up a whole business, if you’ve had a meeting on Monday and are diagnosed as sick on Thursday.”
Responding responsibly to coronavirus meets going beyond “business as usual.” Eberhardt recommends that employers and supervisors consider the difference between convenience and need.
“If you need that person on your team, you might also need to send them home. If you really need them, you need to not have them with your other people,” she said.
Working remotely doesn’t work in every situation. Health officials understand this. On the other hand, they are concerned about incomplete planning when it comes to employee safety.
“If, as an employer, you are telling that person to come to work because they are an essential person and doing an essential job, you need to consider what you are going to do if or when the rest of the team gets sick?” Eberhardt said.
North Dakota legislators continue to receive information about preliminary estimated federal COVID-19 response funding that may be available to state and local government agencies.
More than $10 million has been earmarked for the State Department of Health, although final allocations may vary. For example:
• $6 million in funding has been approved for a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 response grant, up from the more than $4.5 million expected
• more than $5 million was expected for a CDC minimum public health emergency preparedness grant; it would be used to carry out surveillance, laboratory capacity and more; funding has not yet been approved
Other agencies expected to receive funding include the North Dakota Department of Commerce. Projections include:
• $119,000, not yet approved, for assistance to manufacturers, including to support the development and manufacturing of medical countermeasures and biomedical equipment and supplies
• more than $4.5 million, not yet approved, for a community services block grant intended to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty in communities; funding provided may be expended in the next two federal fiscal years
Healthcare workers are aware of the concerns felt by individuals still employed during the pandemic.
“A lot of people are working two jobs,” Eberhardt said. “They’re concerned about catching COVID-19 ‘here’ or ‘there’ and then crossing the river for work or coming home. We’re all just trying to feed our families.”
Still, officials say a responsible approach is best.
“Look at your workplace. Of the people who are here today, who could you do without (in the workspace)? If it’s nobody, than you shouldn’t be working closely together,” Eberhardt said.
Richland County Public Health is among the employers adjusting its practices.
“We’re down to a skeleton crew, we’re wearing masks when we’re together and we’re going to be rotating employees. This is an issue and we’re in it for the long haul,” Eberhardt said.
