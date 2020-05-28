You are a close contact to a COVID-19 case, now what?

Increased COVID-19 testing, on the whole, has resulted in increased COVID-19 diagnoses.
With the Twin Towns Area preparing for its first mass COVID-19 testing event, scheduled for Monday, June 1, health officials are reminding the public of best practices. These are designed for both individuals with confirmed COVID-19 cases and individuals who have been in close contact with patients.
Close contact between people includes spending prolonged periods in the same room, direct physical contact including kissing and hugging, sharing eating or drinking utensils or making contact through respiratory secretions including coughs and sneezes.
“The most common symptoms of novel coronavirus are fever, cough and sometimes difficulty breathing,” the North Dakota Department of Health stated.
Less common symptoms include sore throats, body aches, headaches, chills, diarrhea and nausea or vomiting.
“These symptoms can also be due to many other illnesses,” NDDoH continued. “If you develop a fever or any symptoms, it doesn’t mean you have COVID-19.”
At the same time, people exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms should call their healthcare providers.
NDDoH has provided guidelines for multiple potential COVID-19 situations.
What should I do if I’ve been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19?
You should self-quarantine and self-monitor. Self-quarantining practices include staying at home for 14 days; avoiding contact with other people and avoiding sharing household items.
What should I do if I’ve been in close contact with someone in my household who is being tested?
Once again, self-quarantining and self-monitoring is advised. Self-monitoring practices include being alert for COVID-19 symptoms, especially a dry cough or shortness of breath; taking and recording your temperature every morning and night; calling a doctor if you have trouble breathing or a fever; and calling before seeking medical treatment.
What should I do if I’ve been in close contact with someone who might have been exposed and is or is not yet experiencing symptoms?
You should self-monitor and practice social distancing. Methods for the latter include staying home as much as possible; avoiding being physically close to people; trying to stay 6 feet away from others when possible; avoiding hugging or shaking hands; and avoiding groups of people.
What should I do if I’ve been in close contact with someone who has been in close contact with someone else who might have been exposed?
You should practice social distancing.
People who have potentially been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 are recommended to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
“Household contacts to a confirmed COVID-19 case will need to monitor themselves while they remain in the household and for a period of time following the COVID-19 cases’ recovery,” NDDoH stated.
Close contacts are recommended to self-monitor their health daily for up to 14 days because they were determined by NDDoH to have been exposed to COVID-19.
“This does not mean that you will get sick with COVID-19,” NDDoH continued. “Household contacts to a confirmed COVID-19 case will be actively monitored. NDDoH will contact you daily.”
If anyone does become sick, is tested for COVID-19 and found to be positive during a monitoring period, NDDoH will work with them on continuing monitoring.
“If you are found to be negative, you will still need to fulfill your recommended quarantine period,” NDDoH stated.
People who are self-monitoring for COVID-19 are allowed to remain in their usual home settings. They are encouraged to follow heightened sanitary practices:
• when possible, avoid sharing a bathroom with other members of the household
• be sure not to share drinks or utensils
• wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
• clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
