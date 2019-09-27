With a 3-0 vote, the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee is recommending the city allocate over $85,000 to assist in the acquisition of three apartment complexes.
Wahpeton Northland Apartments LLC is hoping to close on a purchase of the three Northland Apartments buildings by Tuesday, Oct. 15. Northland Apartments includes a single story building on 14th Avenue North, Wahpeton, and two multi-story buildings on 12th Street North, Wahpeton.
The project is expected to cost $1,050,000, Community Development Director Chris DeVries said Monday, Sept. 23. Corey Gregg, the contact person for Wahpeton Northland Apartments LLC, submitted paperwork Friday, Sept. 20 for a Bank of North Dakota Flex PACE interest buy down.
“Our buy down amount would be $85,714.36,” DeVries said.
The Flex PACE program allows for the buying down of interest, Daily News previously reported. It can be used for housing, childcare provider or other non-primary sector business projects.
Gregg was not present for the committee meeting. Members voted for conditional approval, citing questions about how Northland Apartments will be operated.
“Currently, these apartments are Section 8 housing,” DeVries said. “Our housing study (in 2017) is recommending that we preserve Section 8 housing. What we don’t know at this time is if this gentleman is planning to keep them Section 8 housing.”
Should Northland Apartments become market price housing, the corporation would be expected to pay back the funding it receives. Should the complexes remain Section 8 housing, DeVries said, there is the possibility of providing funding through a grant.
DeVries is hopeful more information will be available by the next Wahpeton City Council meeting. He was unavailable for further comment. Daily News has reached out to Gregg for additional information.
An exact number of units and occupancy in the Northland Apartments was unavailable as of press time Thursday, Sept. 26. The complexes are presently owned by a limited liability corporation named Northland Apartments, Finance Director Darcie Huwe confirmed. The principals of the corporation are not disclosed.
The Northland acquisition is one of two PACE interest buy down projects under consideration by the Wahpeton City Council. The finance committee is also recommending the city allocate over $75,000 to assist in the remodel and expansion of All Seasons Car Wash. While a committee may recommend, the decision to allocate funds comes from the city council.
Wahpeton has used Flex PACE financing for housing projects including the acquisition of the former Windsor Park and Community Homes properties.
In both cases, developer Joe St. Aubin provided new construction and other improvements to what became the Husky Run and Courtyard apartment complexes. The Courtyard, however, did not remain Section 8 housing.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
Councilman-at-large Lane Wateland was absent from the committee meeting. It was the last attended by outgoing 2nd Ward Councilwoman Renelle Bertsch, whose last day in office is Monday, Sept. 30.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
