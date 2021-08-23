ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is closely monitoring water levels at its Red River of the North reservoirs. Below average precipitation and drought conditions continue to impact reservoir levels and discharges. All locations are releasing the minimum flow or near the minimum flow. 

Lake Traverse, at Reservation Dam, near Wheaton, Minnesota, has a current pool level of 975.9 feet and no water is being released. The summer target level, the level maintained for water supply, environmental and recreational benefits, is 977-976 feet. The projected 30-day change in pool level, assuming no rain, is -0.3 feet.

Mud Lake, at White Rock Dam, near Wheaton, Minnesota, has a current pool level of 971.1 feet and no water is being released. The summer target level is 972.0 ±0.2 feet. The projected 30-day change in pool level, assuming no rain, is -0.3 feet.

Orwell Dam, near Fergus Falls, Minnesota, has a current pool level of 1,063.9 feet and outflow of 80 cubic feet per second, or cfs. The summer target level is 1,064.0 ±0.5 feet The Corps will reduce the minimum flow if the pool falls below 1,060 feet for a period of 30 consecutive days. The projected 30-day change in pool level, assuming no rain, is -2.6 feet.

Lake Ashtabula, at Baldhill Dam, near Valley City, North Dakota, has a current pool level of 1,266.1 feet and outflow of 25 cfs. The summer target level is 1,266.0 ±0.2 feet. Assuming no rain, the pool level for the 30 days is projected to stay steady.

Red Lake Dam, near Red Lake, Minnesota, has a current pool level of 1,173.4 feet and outflow of 100 cfs. The summer target is 1,174 feet. The projected 30-day change in pool level, assuming no rain, is -0.3 feet.

Homme Dam, near Park River, North Dakota, has a current pool level of 1,079.5 feet and no water is being released. The summer target is 1,079.8 feet.

Current and historical lake levels and releases can be accessed www.mvp-wc.usace.army.mil or https://water.usace.army.mil. Forecasted lake levels and releases are updated weekly at www.mvp-wc.usace.army.mil. All Corps reservoirs are operated in accordance with detailed water control manuals to ensure the system performs as designed.

