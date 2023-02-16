Corps seeks comments for Lake Traverse water control plan

The White Rock Dam day use recreation area, located at the base of Mud Lake. Both Mud Lake and Lake Traverse will be affected by a water control plan. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers urges the public to submit comments.
The public has until Friday, March 3 to submit comments about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ updates to the Lake Traverse and Mud Lake water control plan. Both lakes are located near Wheaton, Minnesota, a half-hour from the southern North Dakota border.
Everyone downstream of the lakes could either be directly or indirectly impacted by any potential water management changes, according to Patrick Moes, deputy public affairs chief of the Corps’ St. Paul District. The Corps recently held an informational meeting in Wahpeton and is eager to “cast a wider net” for feedback.
“We are seeking the public’s input about things that they would like to change or keep as we move forward,” Moes said.
Elizabeth Nelsen is chief of water management for the St. Paul District. She reminds the public of the wide impact that a modified impact plan can generate. Impact plans are designed to meet community needs, from individuals to facilities like water treatment plants, as well as minimize flood threats.
“This is your chance to respond,” Nelsen said.
The present water management plan was last update in 1994, according to the Corps. What will happen after March 3 is that all of the suggestions and comments given will be considered for feasibility and possible advantages of disadvantages to the region.
“We’re in the first part of the update, which is currently funded, the first steps,” Nelsen said. “It will be another two years until we can implement changes. We’ll get a couple modeling phases complete, using them to look at the results for ultimately getting things done.”
Corps engineers operate reservoirs and manage water levels in accordance with their water management plans. While there is no right answer for water management plans, there are methods that provide the most benefits for the most users.
“We’ve had good interaction at our previous meetings. In December 2021, we received good feedback about what owners of lake homes were interested in. This included our hearing new information,” Nelsen said. “We want to create the best possible plan.”