Corps seeks comments for Lake Traverse water control plan

The White Rock Dam day use recreation area, located at the base of Mud Lake. Both Mud Lake and Lake Traverse will be affected by a water control plan. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers urges the public to submit comments.

 Courtesy U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The public has until Friday, March 3 to submit comments about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ updates to the Lake Traverse and Mud Lake water control plan. Both lakes are located near Wheaton, Minnesota, a half-hour from the southern North Dakota border.

Everyone downstream of the lakes could either be directly or indirectly impacted by any potential water management changes, according to Patrick Moes, deputy public affairs chief of the Corps’ St. Paul District. The Corps recently held an informational meeting in Wahpeton and is eager to “cast a wider net” for feedback.



