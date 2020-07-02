ST. PAUL, Minn. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, released July 1 for the drain 27 wetland restoration project in Fargo, North Dakota.
Corps staff are proposing to restore 320 acres of farmland to wetland and upland prairie. The project would mitigate unavoidable wetland impacts from the constructing parts of the Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Area Flood Risk Management Project. These locations encompass the southern embankment and associated infrastructure which includes the Red River Structure, the Wild Rice River Structure, the Diversion Inlet Structure and the Interstate Highway 29 road raise.
A draft EA describing the project and the environmental impacts in detail is available to the public and can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx.
A virtual public meeting will be held July 21 at 4 p.m. to discuss the project and gather comments. The following link can be used to join the meeting: https://fmdiversion.gov/wetlandsmeeting/. The meeting can also be joined by calling 701-566-0964 using conference ID 231 948 176.
Questions on the project or comments on the draft EA can also be directed to Derek Ingvalson at 651-290-5252 or at Derek.S.Ingvalson@usace.army.mil. Please address all formal written correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ATTN: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 180 5th St. E., Suite 700, St. Paul, MN 55101. All comments must be submitted no later than Aug. 3.
