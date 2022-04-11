Cory Unruh running for Wahpeton City Council

Wahpeton resident Cory Unruh has entered the city’s candidate pool. Unruh is running for a four-year term as at-large council member.
City elections will be held June 14, 2022, the same day as the North Dakota primary. The elections will be held just over two months after the Monday, April 11 deadline to file as a local candidate.
“I guess I’ve always been interested in city council, but usually there’s not many openings for it,” Unruh said. “I was approached by a couple of different individuals who thought (my running) would be a good idea. At 52 years old, I’m getting to broaden my horizons.”
For all but six years of his life, Unruh said, he has lived in Wahpeton. The public knows him for his seasonal business, Little Unny’s Fireworks, and participation in community events. He also works as a maintenance and security employee at the Circle of Nations school in Wahpeton.
“The one thing about Wahpeton that’s always been kind of a hurdle is that the interstate is 10 miles away from us,” Unruh said. “People don’t like to hear that, but you can see it in Fergus Falls, where they have the interstate going right through it and they get more businesses.”
Unruh’s vision for Wahpeton includes promoting economic growth and appeal to new, existing and potential residents. To make Wahpeton more well-rounded, he said, people need to stay in the community.
“I think it’s good to have a little bit of everything. We have nice restaurants and some good stores, although we could use more,” Unruh said. “Chahinkapa Zoo’s great. I know it was a big investment, but people come all over to it. It’s just looking for one more thing to do.”
Besides Unruh, resident Nicole Colón and incumbents Kelly McNary and Lane Wateland are also running for the two at-large council member positions on June’s ballot. Daily News, which previously spoke with McNary and Wateland, has reached out to Colón for comments.
In addition to the four at-large city council candidates and as of 2 p.m. Monday, Wahpeton has:
• incumbent Mayor Steve Dale, 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz, Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht and lawyer Nicholas Nelson running for mayor
• resident Chad Perdue running uncontested to represent the 1st Ward on the city council; incumbent Councilwoman Abby Carlson is not running for re-election
• incumbent 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn running uncontested for re-election
• resident Zach Hatting, resident Cortney Mann, incumbent Deb Tobias and incumbent Brian Watson running for three at-large Wahpeton Park Board commissioner positions; Thursday’s edition will include comments from Hatting about his run; Daily News has also reached out to Mann and Tobias for comments
All winning candidates will be elected for four-year terms in office. Wahpeton’s elections are scheduled for June 14, 2022, the day of the North Dakota primary.
Unruh, a father of two, calls himself an honest, straight forward, independent kind of candidate. He is proud of law enforcement in both Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota. Both towns are safe to live in, Unruh said, which he sees as a leading benefit to being a local resident.
“I call Wahpeton the two-minute town,” Unruh said. “You need to run out to Walmart? Two minutes. You need to run downtown? Two minutes. Everything’s two minutes away. What else could a guy ask for?”
Residents are reminded that the Wahpeton School Board’s next election will be held one week before the city election, on June 7, 2022.
Look to Daily News for new local, state and national election news.
