Costs of sewer project explained at meeting

The second phase of Wahpeton’s east side sanitary sewer replacement project is expected to begin this spring.
City Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn delivered information to 10 residents attending a Tuesday, March 3 meeting at Wahpeton City Hall. Bidding for the project is scheduled for late March, with construction expected to start between late April and early May.
Work including the installation of wider sanitary sewer on First Street North, elimination of Lift Stations No. 2 and 3, construction of a new lift station to replace eliminated stations, replacement of existing force main and the installation of a gravity sewer line intended to aid with odor issues will occur on Wahpeton’s north-east side.
The project is expected to be substantially complete by October 2020. Substantial completion, Rogahn said, means that all utilities are installed and the new lift station is in operation.
Sidewalks, seeding, curbs and gutters are also slated to be installed by the time of substantial completion. Affected roads would be paved, with the exception of the top lift of pavement. The top lift would be paved in July 2021, after a period to make sure the roads has settled without significant issues.
The project has an estimated $6.1 million cost. That breaks down to $5.3 million coming from a combination of city funds and sanitary sewer rats and $800,000 in special assessment payments from local benefitting properties.
The $800,000, according to information shared at the meeting, breaks down into costs for the streets, sanitary sewer, waterman, storm sewer and sewer and water services.
A final assessment hearing is scheduled for fall 2021. From there, assessed residents would have 10 days after receiving their notices to pay the assessment in full and not incur any interest. The annual payments for assessments were calculated with a 25-year loan schedule.
The proposed spread of assessments was also broken down.
When it comes to streets, they are proposed to be spread on front foot properties bordering the improvement. The entire front foot of a lot length is included in the assessment. Corner lots, if there is an improvement on the side lot (longer side), will get 25 percent of side lot footage.
Assessments for water and sanitary sewer mains are spread on linear feet. An assessment would only occur if the sewer or water service line comes off from the main. Footage is based off whichever side of the lot the service comes from.
Assessments for water and sanitary sewer services are spread on a per-foot basis. An assessment would only occur if new water and sewer services are installed.
Assessments for storm sewer are spread on an area, or square foot, method.
Streets are expected to be improved with the project. There’s plans for new sanitary sewer, water and storm sewer mains, as well as new manholes, fire hydrants and more.
The new Lift Station No. 3 is expected to have better odor control and there will be a small lift station to serve the Chahinkapa Park area.
Sewer and water main along First Street North is nearly 100 years old, meeting participants learn. The stretch of land where project work is occurring has experienced 15 sewer bypasses within the last 10 years.
“The lift stations are in poor condition, especially Lift Station No. 3,” Rogahn said. “There’s also been a favorable bidding environment over the last couple of years.”
Once the project begins, updates will be available at www.wahpeton.com. Daily News will continue to follow this story.
