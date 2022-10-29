Have you ever thought about surviving a zombie apocalypse? It means doing everything possible to keep your brains intact as you run, hide and fight the undead. However, it’s hard to make plans for something that has never happened before. All we have to determine what we might do comes directly from the imaginations of great horror directors. In this story, you’ll find seven zombie movies that I consider the pinnacle of the zombie genre. Each explores the apocalypse through a different lens, offering new sets of challenges to consider for survival.
My list is based upon a few factors found within each movie, including location, situations and zombie types. These ratings take into account the average person, rather than the characters found within each movie.
I intentionally did not include a few movies in the genre, solely because I did not like them. Specifically, “World War Z” and “Army of the Dead” would both be fine additions to the list, if they were even slightly enjoyable. It’s quite hard to rate something when you don’t even want to watch it.
Disagree with this list? Feel free to submit your own opinions on this topic and I’d love to read them; maybe you can change my mind.
7 “ParaNorman”
This Laika Pictures stop-motion movie follows Norman Babcock (voice of Kodi Smit-McPhee), who has the ability to see dead people. According to Laika, Norman’s talent is the only thing standing between the cursed town of Blithe Hollow and an all-out zombie apocalypse. However, as the movie goes on, you realize the zombies aren’t even trying to hurt anyone. They’re just colonial folks caught in a curse shambling around unintentionally spooking the townsfolk. Nobody died in this movie (besides Norman’s uncle at the beginning), and it’s safe to say that if this is the apocalypse we were faced with, we’d not only survive, but thrive.
6 “Little Monsters”
This movie follows Miss Caroline (Lupita Nyong’o) as she takes her kindergarten class on a field trip turned nightmare. A zombie escaped from a government facility nearby and began infecting people at the wildlife park. While a zombie bite seems to cause instantaneous infection, these zombies are only able to walk and are easily overpowered. The zombies are shown to eat animals at the park as well, however the infection does not spread to them. Needless to say, if Miss Caroline can keep a class of kindergarteners alive through this apocalypse, you’re probably safe.
5 “Warm Bodies”
This “Romeo & Juliet” allegory follows zombie R (Nicholas Hoult) and his love interest human Julie (Teresa Palmer). The zombies in this movie are a bit scarier than those in the previous two, as some are capable of thought. Others evolve, or de-volve, into the much more ferocious “Bonies.” However, this is one of the only zombie apocalypses we see with an actual cure for the infected. I’d judge this apocalypse as much less survivable if there wasn’t a cure, but since there is, I hope it’d be fairly easy to survive.
4 “Zombieland”
This is the part of the list where I’m less sure of the average person’s survival. The zombies in “Zombieland” can run, transform relatively quickly and seem to have strength relative to survivors. However, the zombies aren’t shown to have much intelligence. They are known to be fooled by Bill Murray’s zombie disguise, which got him killed by Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) in the end. I don’t think I could survive these zombies, solely because I don’t want to run, but it’s safe to say it’s relatively survivable for the average person who’s willing to run.
3 “Zombieland: Double Tap”
Now, you may be thinking, “Why would Colton put two movies from the same universe on this list?” For starters, it’s my list. Also, I feel that “Double Tap” effectively changes the known apocalypse enough to impact its survivability. While I could argue that years of the apocalypse would make it more survivable due to understanding the zombies, the addition of smarter, faster and stronger zombies throws experience out the window. Specifically, the T-800’s act as a juggernaut to the survivors, becoming the primary antagonist in the movie. Again, I don’t think I could survive this apocalypse, but the ease of travel and availability of shelter seems to make it easier on survivors. I mean come on, they were literally living in the White House!
2 “Seoul Station”
This animated prequel to “Train to Busan” shows the very beginning of the apocalypse in Seoul, South Korea. The infection spreads rapidly and exponentially, often overwhelming any survivors around. These zombies are able to run and seem to become either stronger or more relentless. We see them often breaking down windows and other barricades making it hard for any survivor to even hide. While the zombies in this movie act almost the same as their predecessors on this list, I’ve taken into account that no one survived here. I blame the humans almost as much as the zombies here too. This commentary on classism and the human condition clearly told me that I should be more terrified of my co-survivors than the actual undead. I know I certainly wouldn’t survive in this movie, and I highly doubt an average person could either.
1 “Resident Evil”
This movie is loosely based off of the video game of the same name. It follows Alice (Milla Jovovich) as she travels to the Hive, an underground base operated by Umbrella Corporation. I’ve rated this movie at the top of my list solely because I don’t believe anyone in this world could actually survive it. The T-Virus is what infects people and turns them into zombies. It’s established early on that the virus was created to be adaptably infectious, changing from airborne or bloodborne as needed. The virus also affects animals, as seen by the zombie dobermans who ganged up on Alice at one point. Since it was created in a lab, there are obviously mutated monsters for the survivors to fight against too. Finally, this apocalypse takes place in a closed-off underground base, making hiding for survival nearly impossible. I’d love to hear from anyone who thinks they’re built differently and could survive this apocalypse.
