Have you ever thought about surviving a zombie apocalypse? It means doing everything possible to keep your brains intact as you run, hide and fight the undead. However, it’s hard to make plans for something that has never happened before. All we have to determine what we might do comes directly from the imaginations of great horror directors. In this story, you’ll find seven zombie movies that I consider the pinnacle of the zombie genre. Each explores the apocalypse through a different lens, offering new sets of challenges to consider for survival.

My list is based upon a few factors found within each movie, including location, situations and zombie types. These ratings take into account the average person, rather than the characters found within each movie.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 