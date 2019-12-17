Breckenridge City Council held a public hearing for the Tobacco 21 (T21) ordinance on Monday, Dec. 16. The council approved the first reading of the T21 ordinance which would raise the tobacco purchasing age to 21 in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
This was the first reading of ordinance 511. There will be a second reading at the council’s next meeting, Monday, Jan. 13. If the second reading of the ordinance is approved, T21 will consequently become enacted into Breckenridge ordinances.
Tobacco 21 support:
Ashley Wiertzema, We Care Coalition coordinator, explained that the coalition works to reduce risks that result in substance abuse, specifically focusing on tobacco use by anyone under the age of 18.
For over a year the coalition has been working with Tobacco Prevention Coordinator, Partnership 4 Health, Jason McCoy. The coalition and McCoy have worked to educate the community on the harm of tobacco in youth and how policies such as T21 may reduce the abuse of tobacco in youth.
“Our coalition believes that we can do more to prevent our local youth from becoming addicted to nicotine. T21 is one of those policies that will help us reach our goal,” Wiertzema said.
Recent results from the Minnesota Student Survey of 2019 revealed that there has been a sharp increase in youth using tobacco and tobacco-related products such as vaping and e-cigarettes. This has caused concern for schools, law enforcement, the county and overall health of the youth.
Wiertzema shared that these results show one and three eleventh graders have reported the use of tobacco. Compared to the 2016 survey, this is a 54 percent increase, where 17 percent of 11th graders reported vaping.
Another finding from this survey reported a sharper increase in vaping by eighth-graders. Eleven percent reported use in 2019, whereas 5.7 percent reported use in 2016, nearly twice as many.
It was previously reported that Wilkin County data shows 22 percent of eleventh graders in 2016 were using e-cigarettes. The 2019 data shows 34 percent are using e-cigarettes. Statewide results show a 54 percent increase from the 2016 survey.
“We, as a high school, combat vaping and other chemicals,” Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson said. “As a city, we are being at the forefront of this. I would urge you to vote for this city ordinance and be an example for the community and surrounding areas.”
Tobacco 21 is about preventing the youth from a lifetime addiction to substance abuse. Enacting T21 allows for an earlier approach to tobacco prevention in youth.
Breckenridge Chief of Police Kris Karlgaard shared his support for T21 as well.
“I am a member of the We Care Coalition and I am in support of this at the local level. In September, this passed (T21) and took effect in the county. We are asking the city to look at this for just our municipality.”
The ordinance:
The T21 ordinance will provide city enforcement on selling tobacco to an individual under 21 and not on the use of tobacco by anyone 18-20. The city ordinance reads that the enforcement will protect and prevent youth from the use and initiation of tobacco, nicotine and tobacco-related electron devices.
Wilkin County currently issues tobacco licenses throughout the entire county. When Breckenridge adopts this ordinance, the city will be held responsible for license holders within city limits. Meaning that the city will be enforcing and conducting compliance checks to license holders within the city.
“Good policy often starts at the local level, as we know. Today Breckenridge has the chance to prioritize the wellness of our youth above the interests of the tobacco industry,” Wiertzema said. “I thank you for considering this important issue.”
More coverage of the T21 ordinance will follow after the city’s next meeting held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at the Breckenridge City Hall.
