Council approves labor union contract

The Breckenridge City Council approved a two-year contract between the city and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local Union 210 during the council’s meeting Monday, Nov. 18.
This contract came after a series of negotiations between the Breckenridge Personnel Committee and representatives from the AFSCME Local Union 210.
The contract for labor will be for 2020-2021 and will provide a Cost of Living Allowance of 3 percent for each year of the contract. A memorandum of understanding was added for the employer and union representatives to review and discuss adding steps onto the existing pay scale prior to Dec. 31, 2021, according to a resolution.
Life insurance increased from $15,000 to $30,000 along with accidental death and dismemberment insurance from $10,000 to $20,000. Health insurance premium contributions for family coverage increased along with health saving accounts for single and family coverage.
The AFSCME Local Union 210 chose to include in the contract that upon retirement, separation of pay would be deposited into an employee’s Post-Retirement Health Care Savings Plan.
“This contract covers our utilities and public works employees,” City Administrator Renae Smith said. “I have factored these numbers into the budget for next year.”
In other news, Shirley Fox-Trydahl was appointed as a new member of the Breckenridge Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
The city will holding a tree lighting event from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Veterans Memorial Park. Cookies and cider will be sponsored by Bell Bank, a coloring contest coordinated by the Family Community Center, and Christmas music by the Breckenridge Music Department. Mayor Russ Wilson will be lighting the tree.
The council will meet next at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 at City Hall. Their evening includes Truth in Taxation meeting for citizens to discuss how the city is spending tax dollars.
