Council approves 10th change order for water treatment plant

The new water treatment plant in Breckenridge, Minnesota, has been up and running this week. Until all training is complete, chemicals run out at the old plant and the water treatment plant operators are comfortable with the new plant, the old plant will continue to run on weekends, Public Services Director Neil Crocker shared with the Public Utilities Commission this week.
A 10th change order for the new plant was reviewed by the commission which recommended its approval by the city council.
The changes total $49,257, recommended by Ulteig Engineering, and will be paid for out of the contingency fund. They consist of:
• construction of a small building underneath the water tower, $11,605
• cameras at the new water plant, $5,675
• door access for new water plant, $5,623
• motion security for new water plant, $2,371
• master telemetry panel move, $9,766
• camera system electrical work, $8,717
• PKG Contracting, Inc., fees, bonds, insurance, $4,044
• VPN security firewall controller, $1,333
• PKG fees, bonds, insurance, $123
At the Monday, Aug. 20, city council meeting, a resolution to approve the request to pay the change order out of the contingency funds was passed.
The resolution explains the small building to be erected under the tower will house existing electronics that currently are located in the old water plant. The installation of a security system will help the city ensure safe drinking water the community.
The original contract price of constructing the new water treatment plant was $8,131,900. An additional $180,455 in change orders were approved prior to Monday’s request. Incorporating all change orders to this date, the project’s contract price is at $8,361,612.
In other council action, a resolution approving a donated property policy was passed. City Administrator Renae Smith explained the city has never had such a policy but from time to time receives requests to accept various property from individuals, groups or businesses.
The Public Works Committee met and reviewed the policy and recommended its approval. It outlines what types of property can be donated, who is responsible for the property once its donated, and the procedure on how to donate the property. A property donation agreement is part of the policy which will need to be filled out and signed by the donor before the city can accept the property.
Bills and claims through Aug. 15 for public utilities, totaling $193,548.15, were reviewed and approved. Bills and claims for the city through the same period, totaling $136,505.52, were also reviewed and approved.
Mayor Russell Wilson read the September is Library Card Sign Up Month proclamation, encouraging the public to sign up for the “most important school supply of all,” as it is the “first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.”
Breckenridge Library Branch Manager Erin Gunderson then shared statistics of library usage locally as well as throughout the Lake Agassiz Regional Library system.
The next council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.