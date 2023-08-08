Council celebrates Post 20 state championship

The Wahpeton Post 20 baseball team. Pictured from left: Assistant Coach Steve Hockert, Head Coach Chris Kappes, Josiah Hofman, Gavin Schroeder, Skyler Bladow, Josiah Breuer, Caden Kappes, Jayden King, Jackson Fliflet, Jack Rittenour, Caden Hockert, Eli Kappes, Riley Thimjon, Sterling Warne, Keeghan Lynch, Tori Uhlich, Braxton Pauly, Cooper Klosterman and Assistant Coach Mike Schroeder.

 Courtesy Wahpeton Legion Post 20 Baseball

The latest Wahpeton City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 7, began with a proclamation celebrating the 2023 North Dakota Class "A" Baseball State Champions.

Wahpeton Post 20 brought its complete roster of 16 players to the meeting to receive the proclamation from Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht and provide the council with an autographed baseball.

Council celebrates Post 20 state championship

Earlier this summer, protesters gathered outside the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton. A second round of protests are expected for Thursday, Aug. 24.


Tags