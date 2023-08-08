Council celebrates Post 20 state championship

The latest Wahpeton City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 7, began with a proclamation celebrating the 2023 North Dakota Class "A" Baseball State Champions.
Wahpeton Post 20 brought its complete roster of 16 players to the meeting to receive the proclamation from Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht and provide the council with an autographed baseball.
"To the coaches, congratulations on all of your state championships and all your work," Lambrecht said. "To the players, thank you for representing Wahpeton. I saw a few quotes from restaurants and business establishments when you were out of town — and one at the Wahpeton Eagles — where you represented the 'W' quite frankly with how you conduct yourselves."
Wahpeton compiled a 108-19 record and two state titles across the last three summers — the greatest three-year span in program history. Ten players were key contributors during all three seasons, giving the stretch run more continuity than previous teams who also won state titles, and continuing a high standard set by Post 20 players of the past.
"These are ambassadors. They've put Wahpeton on the map," Post 20 head coach Chris Kappes said. "This group has played in nine different states — Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado and Alabama. We're known throughout the midwest."
Kappes credited his team for putting the community and the program at the forefront of their success.
"We talk all the time about representing the 'W' on our chest, that's first and foremost," he said. "Then, we're going to represent the Post 20 program and they're going to represent the last name on the back of their jerseys — they're gonna represent their families."
Most importantly, Kappes continued, is the quality character each player embodies on and off the playing field.
"If you ask (police) chief Matt Anderson back there, he's probably gonna say he hasn't had too many run-ins with this group of guys," Kappes said. "Someday, they will sit in your chairs. That's the kinda guys they are. They're goal oriented and they're gonna do well in life. There's a reason why they've had the success they've had — they're smart in the classroom and they're coachable."
The council approved a gaming permit for Post 20's upcoming fundraiser meet and greet, scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Wahpeton Community Center.
Police chief briefs council on planned protest
Wahpeton Police Chief Matt Anderson took the podium to brief the council on a planned protest on Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Richland County Courthouse.
The protest is an extension of a demonstration that Daily News previously reported on in a June 29 story.
"Calling for either the firing of, resignation of or new action from the Richland County state’s attorney, protesters gathered Thursday, June 29 in Wahpeton. The protesters came on behalf of the late Washington Weanquoi, Fargo, North Dakota, who died at age 47 in August 2022.
Weanquoi was the victim in a two-vehicle crash east of Barney, North Dakota. The second vehicle was driven by Kash Cutler, then-19, of Frederick, South Dakota. Signs and chanting included demands that (Megan) Kummer either be fired or resign from her office. Another sign demanded that Cutler be charged with negligent homicide."
Anderson didn't provide too many specifics Monday, but did share plans to close some roads near the courthouse from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the day of the protest. He planned to visit the neighborhood Tuesday, Aug. 8, to inform residents of the event and share his contact information so they may reach out with any questions or concerns.
"I will be closing some of the roads down around the courthouse and the Law Enforcement Center, just to give (protesters) their space and let them get their message out there, and also to protect the public and the surrounding businesses," Anderson said.
210 bypass construction to continue during pre-harvest
Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski stated during the meeting that the current construction along the Highway 210 bypass in Breckenridge-Wahpeton will continue during the pre-harvest of beet season, set to begin Aug. 18. The speed limit is posted at 25 miles per hour and vehicles, commercial and non-commercial, should exercise caution. Miranowski stated that the Department of Transportation oversees the construction timeline and the city does not have any say in the longevity of the project.
Upcoming events include NDSCS Block Party
Community Development Director Chris DeVries reminded the council about upcoming events, which included the North Dakota State College of Science Block Party starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. The event is held outdoors in the oval in the heart of the NDSCS campus and features a myriad of free activities and vendors.
DeVries expressed the importance of welcoming new Wildcat families to Wahpeton and urged local businesses to decorate their storefronts with red and black NDSCS colors ahead of the start of a new academic year.
"There's no shortage of opportunity for people willing to help us welcome (students) to town," DeVries said. "We can let their parents know that they're coming to a place that's very welcoming."
Summer Reading Program a smashing success
Leach Public Library Director Melissa Bakken shared numbers from Wahpeton's 2023 Summer Reading Program. The initiative gathered 216 reading logs of 10 days each, amounting to 2,160 days or roughly 5.9 years of total reading. The program welcomed 113 registered readers, with the highest number of participants (44) in the children's group.