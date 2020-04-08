Breckenridge City Council discussed whether to close or postpone the opening of the Aquatic Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota for the summer due to the coronavirus outbreak at their meeting held by teleconference Monday, April 6. Ultimately, council members determined to delay a decision until their next meeting on Monday, April 20.
“Considering that Gov. Tim Walz said that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak will be in late May, give or take a couple of weeks, and we open the pool the first week of June – that’s cutting it close,” City Administrator Renae Smith said. “My suggestion would be to keep it closed based on the information and data but at this point, it’s open for comments and suggestions.”
Around this time, the Aquatic Center begins its hiring and interviewing for positions such as lifeguards and cashiers. The local pool employs about 30 seasonal workers each summer. Those employees would need to be trained prior to the opening of the first week of June. Specifically, lifeguards would need to gain or renew their required certifications such as CPR. Furthermore, courses and training for lifeguards may not be possible due to social distancing and other protective measures required by the state.
Smith explained that it’s mainly from a hiring perspective. “If we held off and didn’t open until mid-July or something, it’s a lot of work to open and close for just one month. And if we can only hire a few lifeguards we may just have to limit how many people are allowed in the pool. With COVID-19, we may be having to limit how many people are allowed in anyways.”
“Let’s think about this and we can bring it up at our next meeting whether we decide to not open or postpone the opening of the Aquatic Center for the summer. Hopefully, we know more in the next couple of weeks regarding this situation and hear from the governor’s remarks. We don’t want to be advertising the job and have people be expecting to have a job when we aren’t certain there will be a position waiting for them,” Mayor Russ Wilson said.
Council members decided to hold off until their next meeting to discuss further and make a decision.
In other news, the council voted unanimously to approve a resolution allowing emergency sick leave and alternate work schedules due to COVID-19 for city employees.
“The main reason for doing this is so that we can provide continuity of operations while also protecting our employees as well as the public,” Smith said.
The city believes that it is wise to implement alternating work schedules across departments as a means of protecting the health and safety of the city’s employees while continuing to provide operations and services essential to the residents. Work schedules and duties would be determined by department heads with consultation from Smith.
“What we are planning to do is to have some employees one week on and one week off to alternate with other employees throughout the month of April. For instance, one person may stay home for one week at a time and they would use 40 hours of their sick leave. However, they have until the end of the year to use it but this is the way we are proposing it,” Smith said.
The affected employees will be allowed to use paid leave, including emergency paid sick leave provided for in the families First Coronavirus Response Act with approval by Smith and department head.
The city council also approved the resolution to establish the Twito substation project for an upgrade and will seek bids for contractors. Based on an electrical study by DGR Engineering, it was recommended that the city make significant upgrades to the city’s electrical system. The total project will be done over the course of approximately 20 years in small increments, however, even small increments of the project are big, Director of Public Services Neil Crocker explained.
The Breckenridge City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, April 20 at City Hall.
