Council reaches decision on Northland Apartments

With a 5-0 vote, the Wahpeton City Council approved allocating up to $85,714.36 for assistance in the purchase of Northland Apartments.
The unanimous vote came after a half-hour of discussion among council members, present Northland co-owner Jerry Meide and resident Jerri Lynn.
“Anybody who votes no on this today, due to the lack of information that we currently have from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development on their final determination — anybody who votes no on this, I consider them an ally of the tenants, I consider you to be the safety net that these tenants need,” Lynn said.
Northland Apartments, three multi-unit complexes in Wahpeton, received attention for uncertainties including the fates of current residents. The buildings’ sale is expected to close between January-March 2020, Meide said.
Corey Gregg, contact person for prospective buyer Wahpeton Northland Apartments LLC, did not attend the council meeting. In September, Gregg submitted paperwork for a Bank of North Dakota Flex PACE interest buy down. The Northland project is expected to cost $1,050,000 and Wahpeton’s contribution is a grant with conditions.
In October, Gregg said he had no plans to change Northland from subsidized to market rate housing. He will be subsidizing housing for some tenants who are unable to receive vouchers through the USDA Rural Development program, Daily News previously reported.
“These vouchers are good for one year,” Lynn said Monday. “They are subject to congressional funding every year, whereas if we are under Rural Development restrictive use, (there’s) automatic funding every year. Every year, we will have to worry about if we’re going to be funded again.”
Northland Apartments includes two multi-story buildings on 12th Street North and a single story building on 14th Avenue North. Lynn is a resident of the latter building, commonly known as Northland Elderly Apartments.
Constructed in 1982, Northland Apartments was financed through a 50-year Section 514 loan from USDA Rural Development.
Councilman-at-large Perry Miller immediately responded to Lynn’s “safety net” comments. He noted conditions placed with the intention to keep Northland’s buildings, particularly Northland Elderly Apartments, an affordable option for local elderly and disabled residents.
“Don’t you see this as something that would help protect you?” Miller asked.
Extensive discussion of Northland Apartments’ future was beneficial, 3rd Ward Councilman Brett Lambrecht said following the vote.
“I think we did do a nice job of making sure to protect those citizens and keep the apartments in business,” he said.
Although she was the only Northland resident to attend the council meeting and was not acting on behalf of any tenants association, Lynn said her feelings are shared by many.
“I personally will take my voucher and hit the road. I’ve seen enough,” she said.
Councilman Rory McCann, 1st Ward, and Councilman-at-large Lane Wateland were absent from the meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.