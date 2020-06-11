Breckenridge City Council is expected to hear about an economic development project that would establish a special assessment fee to landowners in the Minnesota city for local improvements at their 5 p.m. meeting on Monday, June 15.
“The purpose of the improvement hearing on Monday night is for the council to discuss a specific local improvement before ordering it done. The council considers all the information in the feasibility report and any other information necessary for council deliberation,” City Administrator Renae Smith said.
The city’s Port Authority board met Wednesday, June 10 to hear from Mike Bassingthwaite of Interstate Engineering about this feasibility report regarding the city project intended to promote economic development for the community.
The committee has been working on this development project since 2019 that would extend New York Avenue to the east and rebuild the KT Trail south to Highway 75. The project involves the construction of a gravel road and the implementation of water and sewer extensions.
The feasibility report found seven properties that could benefit from this project. One property is not located within Breckenridge city limits and some of the property is already owned by the Port Authority committee. The landowners could have access to the road as well as water and sewer sanitation. More details, such as the possibility of a sidewalk, are expected to be discussed at the city council meeting held Monday.
“The feasibility study is just one step in the process to be able to special asses some of the costs in this road project,” Bassingthwaite said. “Essentially what this project does is it provides water and sewer and a street to that property so it could be developed. (That) is the theory behind that.”
While the city council is not expected to vote on the special assessment to landowners at Monday's meeting, property owners would be legally obligated to pay for a portion of the improvements if ultimately approved of in the future.
This special assessment is a way for Minnesota cities to pay for local improvements collecting money from property owners adjoining to the property. Although, Breckenridge would share some of the costs.
“Special assessments are a charge imposed on properties for a particular improvement that benefits the owners of those selected properties,” Smith said. “We typically assess 78 percent of the costs for new streets, 78 percent of the cost for new water lines and 100 percent of the cost for new sanitary sewer. The city pays the remaining 22 percent of the costs for street and water improvements.”
However, Council Member Rick Busko said he received feedback from one of the property owners who disagrees with having to pay for a share of the local improvement costs.
“Probably the most frustrating part about development is that everyone wants it, but nobody wants to pay anything for it,” Scott Nicholson, committee vice president, said. “We have had people clamoring and telling us that we need places for man caves, for commercial development. Here we have an opportunity to open up a road to some new property that we have purchased. This (special assessment) is a part of that process to get that ready.”
He also stated that when businesses are looking to move to Breckenridge or to start a business in the city, they are looking for a property that is already "turn-key ready."
“We need development, here’s a chance to develop some property,” he said.
The Breckenridge City Council meeting is currently scheduled to be held via teleconference. However, the city is hoping to arrange plans for the meeting to be held at City Hall so that landowners can speak to the council in person regarding their response to the special assessment.
