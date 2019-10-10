County board meets FM Diversion Authority executive

Wilkin County Board Commissions met Tuesday, Oct. 8 to meet the new communication link to the FM Diversion Authority.
Executive Director for the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Project Joel Paulsen, FM Diversion Authority, introduced himself to the commissioners as well as present a new project for flood map insurance rates.
Paulsen will be the consistent face of communication for being able to provide factual information, impacts, mitigation, and solutions regarding flood diversion. His position will be the replacement of politicians or consultants to establish a consistent relationship.
There has not been adequate communication in the past regarding the FM Diversion and so Paulsen’s position is meant to mend this issue and provide a consistent level of communication to those impacted.
“I would like to focus on moving forward and implementing a communications plan with affected landowners,” Paulsen said. He is focusing on implementing a periodic communication plan.
“What brings me here today is twofold. One, I wanted to introduce myself to you face to face and start a relationship,” Paulsen said. “What else brings me here this morning is CLOMR. It stands for Conditional Letter of Map Revision. This process really relates to flood insurance rate maps that cover Wilkin County.”
This would be anything that is going to affect flood insurance rate maps through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
CLOMR is FEMA’s comment on a proposed project that would affect the characteristics of the flooding source. This will not revise the current National Flood Insurance Program Map (NFIP). It will only outline whether a project would be recognized by FEMA.
CLOMR would be submitting to FEMA what the floodplain would potentially look like if the project is implemented. If the project is implemented, there would be an initiation of map revision request which FEMA would process.
“We are continuing to work with FEMA to incorporate any comments into hydraulic models and Wilkin County can provide comments at this point about CLOMR,” Paulsen said.
In other board news, Olafson Consulting presented to commissioners in urgency to file an individual county lawsuit regarding the opioid litigation. There are currently 23 counties in Minnesota that have signed on to this proposal with Olafson Consulting. The commissioners ultimately decided that further discussion was necessary and no action was taken.
The Solar Power Development section amended to the Wilkin County Land Use Ordinance was also approved by the board.
The next county board meeting is at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
